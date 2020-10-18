New Cars and Bikes in India
Jaguar Land Rover To Use Plastic Waste For Interior Trims

The Econyl regenerated nylon, created by Aquafil has already been used by high-end fashion, sportswear and luxury watch brands to create handbags, backpacks, swimwear and watch straps.

In a single year, the company recycles as much as 40,000 tonnes of waste
Jaguar Land Rover is working with Econyl nylon to develop high-quality interiors made from ocean and landfill waste. Next-generation Jaguar and Land Rover models will feature floor mats and trims made with Econyl fibre from recycled industrial plastic, fabric offcuts from clothing manufacturers, fishing nets from the farming industry, and those abandoned in the ocean– known as ‘ghost nets'.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India​

The Econyl regenerated nylon, created by Aquafil has already been used by high-end fashion, sportswear and luxury watch brands to create handbags, backpacks, swimwear and watch straps. The nylon waste is reclaimed by Aquafil from all over the world. In a single year, the company recycles as much as 40,000 tonnes of waste, with the recycling process reducing the global warming impact of nylon by 90 per cent compared with the material produced from oil.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Noise Cancellation Technology To Reduce Driver Fatigue​

The recycling process reducing the global warming impact of nylon by 90 per cent

The resulting Econyl regenerated nylon polymer has the same chemical and performance characteristics as raw fossil material, allowing it to be processed into a fibre for carpet flooring and textiles. This yarn can then be used to manufacture floor mats for future Jaguar and Land Rover models with the goal of using more environmentally conscious and sustainable materials while still providing customers with a premium and hardwearing product.

