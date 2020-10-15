Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India

It's been a while since Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) had announced that the British carmaker is going have an 'electrified' future and hybrid is the way going forward followed by all-electric vehicle. JLR's global line-up has seen a major dominance of hybrid models and now it's India's turn to follow suit. The carmaker has confirmed that JLR India's upcoming launches will include mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid models and the company is all-set to bring the Jaguar I-Pace to India as well. In fact, the I-Pace will be JLR's next launch in our market.

The new Land Rover Defender is also sold with hybrid powertrain in global markets.

Rohit Suri, President- Jaguar Land Rover India said, "We are now gearing up to introduce the very exciting Jaguar I-Pace. We'll of course continue to consolidate our brand position in the market by bringing in more exciting products that will include plug-in hybrids and mild hybrids. Further, our retailer network is going under a major transformation to offer a personalised experience to our customers."

The 2021 Range Rover gets plug-in hybrid variants in global markets.

We also drove the Range Rover Hybrid last year in Europe and the company has a wide range including the likes of Evoque Range Rover Discovery Sport, Defender and Land Rover Discovery among others that are sold with the hybrid option globally. The mild-hybrid system is coupled with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder ingenium engine where the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine gets the lug-in hybrid variant. Globally, the company has also developed a smaller 1.5-litre, three-cylinder motor which is coupled with the plug-in hybrid electric motor in the Evoque. The 2.0-litre mild hybrid engine is expected to be the most imminent launch by the company in India.

