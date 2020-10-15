New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India

Jaguar Land Rover India has confirmed that its upcoming launches will include mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid models and it is all-set to bring the Jaguar I-Pace to India as well.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Jaguar Land Rover is all-set to bring hybrid and plug-in hybrid models in India. expand View Photos
Jaguar Land Rover is all-set to bring hybrid and plug-in hybrid models in India.

Highlights

  • Jaguar Land Rover will bring hybrid and plug-in hybrid models in India.
  • The company's next launch in India will be the Jaguar I-Pace electric car
  • India is likely to get mild hybrid models first, followed by PHEV models.

It's been a while since Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) had announced that the British carmaker is going have an 'electrified' future and hybrid is the way going forward followed by all-electric vehicle. JLR's global line-up has seen a major dominance of hybrid models and now it's India's turn to follow suit. The carmaker has confirmed that JLR India's upcoming launches will include mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid models and the company is all-set to bring the Jaguar I-Pace to India as well. In fact, the I-Pace will be JLR's next launch in our market.

Also Read: 2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India

oakp3u7g

The new Land Rover Defender is also sold with hybrid powertrain in global markets.

Rohit Suri, President- Jaguar Land Rover India said, "We are now gearing up to introduce the very exciting Jaguar I-Pace. We'll of course continue to consolidate our brand position in the market by bringing in more exciting products that will include plug-in hybrids and mild hybrids. Further, our retailer network is going under a major transformation to offer a personalised experience to our customers."

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Noise Cancellation Technology To Reduce Driver Fatigue

h5177hqc

The 2021 Range Rover gets plug-in hybrid variants in global markets.

0 Comments

We also drove the Range Rover Hybrid last year in Europe and the company has a wide range including the likes of Evoque Range Rover Discovery Sport, Defender and Land Rover Discovery among others that are sold with the hybrid option globally. The mild-hybrid system is coupled with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder ingenium engine where the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine gets the lug-in hybrid variant. Globally, the company has also developed a smaller 1.5-litre, three-cylinder motor which is coupled with the plug-in hybrid electric motor in the Evoque. The 2.0-litre mild hybrid engine is expected to be the most imminent launch by the company in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India
Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service
Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service
Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service
Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India
Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India
2020 BMW G 310 R vs KTM 390 Duke vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison
2020 BMW G 310 R vs KTM 390 Duke vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison
Ducati V4 Granturismo Engine Details Announced
Ducati V4 Granturismo Engine Details Announced
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
2021 Honda Forza 750 Maxi-Scooter Specifications, Features Announced
2021 Honda Forza 750 Maxi-Scooter Specifications, Features Announced
Meru Launches Special Daily Commute Service For Working Professionals
Meru Launches Special Daily Commute Service For Working Professionals
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Zero Motorcycles Reveals 2021 Line-Up
Zero Motorcycles Reveals 2021 Line-Up
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Bookings, Deliveries
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo CVT Review
Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo CVT Review

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

SUV, 10 - 12 Kmpl
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Price Starts
₹ 88.24 Lakh - 1.72 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 1,83,172 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Range Rover

SUV, 7.5 - 12.8 Kmpl
Land Rover Range Rover
Price Starts
₹ 1.96 - 4.08 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,06,864 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

SUV, 15 - 15.68 Kmpl
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Price Starts
₹ 54.94 - 59.85 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,14,046 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Discovery Sport

SUV, 14.12 Kmpl
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Price Starts
₹ 57.06 - 60.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,18,447 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

SUV, 9.2 - 16.6 Kmpl
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Price Starts
₹ 72.47 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,50,436 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Discovery

SUV, 9.2 - 18 Kmpl
Land Rover Discovery
Price Starts
₹ 75.18 Lakh - 1.09 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 1,56,061 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch
06:13
2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 6 hours ago
Freewheeling With SVP: Live With Prof Gerry McGovern, Land Rover
40:43
Freewheeling With SVP: Live With Prof Gerry McGovern, Land Rover
  • Freewheeling With Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
  • 21-Jul-20 10:12 PM IST
Nissan Kicks Petrol, Bajaj Dominar Sales, World Land Rover Day
02:43
Nissan Kicks Petrol, Bajaj Dominar Sales, World Land Rover Day
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Apr-20 08:31 PM IST
Land Rover Defender Price, Honda Sales Milestone, TVS Expansion
02:51
Land Rover Defender Price, Honda Sales Milestone, TVS Expansion
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Feb-20 11:05 PM IST
Land Rover Defender Launch, RE 650 Flat-Track, Tesla Cybertruck
03:17
Land Rover Defender Launch, RE 650 Flat-Track, Tesla Cybertruck
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Nov-19 07:37 PM IST
Ferrari Roma, Honda SP 125 BS6, New Land Rover Defender In Bond Movie
02:48
Ferrari Roma, Honda SP 125 BS6, New Land Rover Defender In Bond Movie
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Nov-19 06:32 PM IST
Honda Activa 125 BS6, Audi Q7 Black Edition, Land Rover Defender
04:10
Honda Activa 125 BS6, Audi Q7 Black Edition, Land Rover Defender
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 11-Sep-19 09:17 PM IST
2020 Land Rover Defender First Look
02:36
2020 Land Rover Defender First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Sep-19 09:27 PM IST
Toyota Glanza, 2019 Land Rover Discovery, JLR-BMW EVs
04:19
Toyota Glanza, 2019 Land Rover Discovery, JLR-BMW EVs
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Jun-19 10:59 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Diesel, Pininfarina Battista Middle East, 2020 Land Rover Defender
03:26
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Diesel, Pininfarina Battista Middle East, 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Apr-19 06:11 PM IST
Range Rover Sport Frontview
Range Rover Sport Frontview
Range Rover Sport Rearview
Range Rover Sport Rearview
Range Rover Sport
Range Rover Sport
Range Rover Front 3 4th View
Range Rover Front 3 4th View
Range Rover Side View
Range Rover Side View
Range Rover Front Profile
Range Rover Front Profile
Land Rover Discovery Sport Topview
Land Rover Discovery Sport Topview
Land Rover Discovery Sport In Highway Rearview
Land Rover Discovery Sport In Highway Rearview
Land Rover Discovery Sport In Highway Sideview
Land Rover Discovery Sport In Highway Sideview
Range Rover Evoque Lane Keep Assist
Range Rover Evoque Lane Keep Assist
Range Rover Evoque Rear Camera
Range Rover Evoque Rear Camera
Range Rover Evoque Rear Park Assist
Range Rover Evoque Rear Park Assist
Range Rover Velar Front View
Range Rover Velar Front View
Range Rover Velar Side View
Range Rover Velar Side View
Range Rover Velar Power
Range Rover Velar Power
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery Font Profile View
Land Rover Discovery Font Profile View
Land Roever Discovery Rear
Land Roever Discovery Rear
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities