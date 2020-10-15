2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 73.98 Lakh

Yes! The prices of the 2020 Land Rover Defender were revealed earlier but now, the SUV has been officially launched in India. The new Defender can be had in two body styles, 90 (3-door) and the 110 (5-door). Bookings for the SUV have already begun.

Prices for the 2020 Land Rover Defender Begin at Rs. 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

Highlights

  • The Land Rover Defender will be available in two body styles; 90 & 110
  • Prices for the new Defender start at Rs. 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
  • India-spec Defender will get a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine

The big, burly 2020 Land Rover Defender has been launched in India, officially! The prices for the SUV begin at ₹ 73.98 lakh for the base 3-door model and at ₹ 79.94 lakh for the 5-door model. All prices are ex-showroom, India. The SUV is based on the all-new D7X platform and sports a monocoque chassis. The SUV gets two body styles - 90 (3-door) and 110 (5-door). The new Defender comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is available in five variants - Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. Prices for the SUV were revealed way back in February 2020, but the actual launch was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Deliveries of the Defender 110 will begin immediately while the Defender 90 is still a few months away.

Land Rover Defender Variants Defender 90 Defender 110
Base ₹ 73.98 lakh ₹ 79.94 lakh
S ₹ 77.37 lakh ₹ 83.36 lakh
SE ₹ 79.94 lakh ₹ 86.64 lakh
HSE ₹ 83.91 lakh ₹ 90.46 lakh
First Edition ₹ 84.63 lakh ₹ 89.63 lakh

55hj1nbc

(The 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 comes to India as a CBU and will take on the Jeep Wrangler)

The new-generation Land Rover Defender 110, which will be first model to be launched in India, sees a complete overhaul over the previous model. The SUV is big and had solid road presence with a length of 5,018 mm, width of 2,105 mm and height of 1,967 mm. The wheelbase measures in at 3,022 mm. The design language is heavily inspired from the DC 100 Defender concept while the model retains the silhouette from the original version. Land Rover has added plenty of elements that pay homage to the original Defender including the Aluminium castings on the windows and the split taillights that now get LED treatment. The SUV retains that muscular boxy silhouette.

6v374kmo

(The 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 is over 5 metres in length and over 2.1 metres wide. The wheelbase itself is over 3 metres long)

The India-spec Defender gets only the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, BS6 petrol engine for now. The motor belts out 292 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, paired with an automatic transmission. The new Defender also gets Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 system, which can be configured to optimise traction and also automatically raise itself by 145 mm when going off-road. The pneumatic suspension can reduce the ground clearance by 50 mm to improve the ingress and egress. The SUV has a maximum wading depth of 900 mm.

6mdk7vk

(The Land Rover Defender comes with Android Auto and Apple Carplay along with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system)

And you also get a bunch of electronic aids like torque vectoring, cruise control, All Wheel Drive, Hill Launch Assist, traction control, cornering brake control, adaptive dynamics, twin-speed transfer box and more. The off-roader gets a departure angle of 40 degrees, approach angle of 38 degrees and a break-over angle of 28 degrees. The pneumatic suspension equipped variant of the Defender gets a maximum ground clearance of 291 mm.

4bfq0t6g

(The 2020 Land Rover Defender retains its legendary off-road abilties)

The 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 is also loaded on the feature front and will come with the new 10-inch PiviPro infotainment system that brings a new user interface for a more seamless experience, while the car will also be equipped with two SIM cards to enable over-the-air (OTA) updates. There's a 12.3-inch digital instrument console that can be configured to show different data.

0 Comments

In India, the Land Rover Defender will go up against the Jeep Wrangler and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

