2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Bookngs, Deliveries

The new-generation Land Rover Defender goes on sale in India later today and the icon comes back bringing a legacy of 70 years. Compared to the predecessor, the new offering is a complete overhaul and is built on the completely new D7x platform with new engines and is a lot more tech-friendly to keep up with the new-age customers. It's also gone more premium in every sense, and understandly so, it will get a price tag that makes it a luxury buy, while retaining all of its functionality.

The new Defender comes to India as the five-door 110 version first with the 5+2 seater layout complete with the panoramic sunroof, alpine lights, leather and fabric seats, and the all-new 10-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system. There's also the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that is completely configurable and is complemented by the multi-function steering wheel. The new Defender 110 is over five metres in length, over two metres wide and nearly two metres in height. The wheelbase itself is over three metres long. All of that translates to ample space inside the luxurious cabin.

Under the hood, the 2020 Land Rover Defender is offered with only the 2.0-litre turbocharged, Ingenium petrol engine for now. The motor is tuned to develop 296 bhp and 400 Nm, while paired with an 8-speed autobox. The off-roader gets all-wheel drive with a twin-speed transfer box while there's Configurable Terrain Response or Terrain Response 2, depending on the variant. The model also comes with air suspension, traction control, matrix LED headlamps and more as part of the package.

The 2020 Defender comes to the country as a CBU, and Land Rover India is all set to make several announcements regarding its latest offering. The SUV has been a longtime coming ever since its arrival was first announced in March this year, and the automaker will reveal complete details on the India-spec offerings during the virtual event.

Catch all the live updates from the 2020 Land Rover Defender India launch here: