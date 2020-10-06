First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15

The Land Rover Defender 110 will come with the 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine first in India

The new-generation Land Rover Defender is one of the most awaited launches from the British automaker and we will finally see the off-roader going on sale in India on October 15, 2020. Ahead of the launch, the first batch of the Defender SUV has landed on Indian shores. Land Rover India has share images of the first Defender dropping on Indian soil at JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) near Mumbai. The all-new offering comes to the country as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and it's the Defender 110 five-door version to arrive first.

The new Defender 110 is over 5 metres in length and over 2.1 metres wide. The wheelbase is over 3 metres long

The new-generation Land Rover Defender 110 has seen a complete overhaul over the original version. It's has quite the presence with a length measuring 5018 mm, width of 2105 mm and height of 1967 mm. The wheelbase stands at 3022 mm. The design language is heavily inspired from the DC 100 Defender concept while the model retains the silhouette from the original version. Land Rover has added plenty of elements that pay homage to the original Defender including the Aluminium castings on the windows, alpine windows, and the split taillights that now get LED treatment.

The 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine on the Defender 110 produces 296 bhp and 400 Nm. The diesel version will be introduced at a later stage

The 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 is also loaded on the feature front and will come with the new 10-inch PiviPro infotainment system that brings a new user interface for a more seamless experience, while the car will also be equipped with two SIM cards to enable over-the-air (OTA) updates. There's a 12.3-inch digital instrument console as well and is configurable. The new Defender will be offered with the 2.0-litre turbo petrol Ingenium engine with 296 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The Defender gets the new PiviPro infotainment system along with Terrain Response 2

The new-generation Land Rover Defender is rich with a number electronic aids that include Terrain Response 2, configurable terrain response, electronic air suspension, torque vectoring, cruise control, All Wheel Drive, Hill Launch Assist, traction control, cornering brake control, adaptive dynamics, twin-speed transfer box and more. The off-roader gets a departure angle of 40 degrees, approach angle of 38 degrees and a ramp-over angle of 28 degrees. The ground clearance stands at 291 mm on the air suspension equipped version, which can further increase by 145 mm when wading through sand or water. Speaking of which, the Defender wading capabilities stand at 900 mm.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 comes to India as a CBU and will take on the Jeep Wrangler

Land Rover India will be offering over 170 accessories for the new-age Defender, while there will be different packs as well. These include the Explorer Pack, Adventure Pack, Country Pack and the Urban Pack, all of which have been designed to meet different customer needs. Bookings for the new Defender are already open while deliveries will begin soon after the launch later this month.

