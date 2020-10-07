2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA

The 2021 Jaguar XF is expected to go on sale in India next year.

Almost five years after its debut in 2015, Jaguar has unveiled the updated XF. It's for the first time that the second-generation Jaguar XF has got a subtle update and we have to say that minor alterations have managed to make it look really stylish and elegant. For starters, it gets slimmer quad LED headlights now with individual DRL fringes for each unit instead of the J-blade DRL seen on its predecessor. The grille too has been updated and gets diamond detailing with chrome finish while the massive side curtains bring in a sense of sportiness to the design.

The 2021 Jaguar XF gets subtle updates on the outside.

The chrome unit can also be replaced with a black exterior pack for the 2021 XF. You also get a new set of 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels as standard finished in silver or glossy black which can be upgraded to 20-inchers finished in satin or glossy black.

The 2021 Jaguar XF gets a new 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

However, it's on the inside where the Jaguar XF feels really new as the cabin has been reasonably upgraded. Taking centre stage is the new curved 11.4-inch HD touchscreen that gives you access to the new Pivi Pro infotainment system. Apple CrPlay, Android Auto, and surround camera view among others are the standard features and it also gets over-the-air (OTA) updates. Then it also gets a new fully-digital instrument cluster and a conventional gear lever replacing the rotary knob of the outgoing model. The updates are more or less similar to what we have seen on the 2021 Jaguar F-pace.

At the rear it remains identical to its predecessor.

There are two drivetrain options on the new Jaguar XF. First up, it's the rear-wheel drive 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that puts out 243 bhp and then is the all-wheel drive iteration where the same powertrain churns out 292 bhp. While the RWD version clocks triple digit speeds in 6.5 seconds, the AWD version does so in just 5.8 seconds. The 2021 Jaguar XF is expected to go on sale in India next year.

