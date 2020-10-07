New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA

It's for the first time that the second-generation Jaguar XF has got a subtle update and we have to say that minor alterations have managed to make it look really stylish and elegant.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The 2021 Jaguar XF is expected to go on sale in India next year.

Highlights

  • The 2021 Jaguar XF gets subtle updates on the outside.
  • It's been substantially updated inside and gets a 11.4-inch touchscreen.
  • The 2021 Jaguar XF is expected to go on sale in India next year.

Almost five years after its debut in 2015, Jaguar has unveiled the updated XF. It's for the first time that the second-generation Jaguar XF has got a subtle update and we have to say that minor alterations have managed to make it look really stylish and elegant. For starters, it gets slimmer quad LED headlights now with individual DRL fringes for each unit instead of the J-blade DRL seen on its predecessor. The grille too has been updated and gets diamond detailing with chrome finish while the massive side curtains bring in a sense of sportiness to the design.

Also Read: All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

8gif1du

The 2021 Jaguar XF gets subtle updates on the outside.

The chrome unit can also be replaced with a black exterior pack for the 2021 XF. You also get a new set of 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels as standard finished in silver or glossy black which can be upgraded to 20-inchers finished in satin or glossy black.

Also Read: Range Rover EV And Jaguar XJ Electric Delayed Owing To The Pandemic

sj3nldk8

The 2021 Jaguar XF gets a new 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

However, it's on the inside where the Jaguar XF feels really new as the cabin has been reasonably upgraded. Taking centre stage is the new curved 11.4-inch HD touchscreen that gives you access to the new Pivi Pro infotainment system. Apple CrPlay, Android Auto, and surround camera view among others are the standard features and it also gets over-the-air (OTA) updates. Then it also gets a new fully-digital instrument cluster and a conventional gear lever replacing the rotary knob of the outgoing model. The updates are more or less similar to what we have seen on the 2021 Jaguar F-pace.

Also Read: 2021 Jaguar F-Pace Unveiled; Gets A New Mild-Hybrid Engine

qgal91c8

At the rear it remains identical to its predecessor.

0 Comments

There are two drivetrain options on the new Jaguar XF. First up, it's the rear-wheel drive 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that puts out 243 bhp and then is the all-wheel drive iteration where the same powertrain churns out 292 bhp. While the RWD version clocks triple digit speeds in 6.5 seconds, the AWD version does so in just 5.8 seconds. The 2021 Jaguar XF is expected to go on sale in India next year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed
First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15

First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH

New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH
2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
Panasonic And Toyota Building Lithium Battery Plant In Japan For EVs

Panasonic And Toyota Building Lithium Battery Plant In Japan For EVs
2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA

2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA
Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts

Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts
Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived

Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived
2021 Kawasaki 650 Twins Get New Colours

2021 Kawasaki 650 Twins Get New Colours
Ducati Multistrada V4 With Front And Rear Radar Tech Rolls Out Of Bologna

Ducati Multistrada V4 With Front And Rear Radar Tech Rolls Out Of Bologna
Hyundai Announces Discounts of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October

Hyundai Announces Discounts of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October
Toyota, Hitachi & JR East To Develop Fuel Cell For Railway Vehicles 

Toyota, Hitachi & JR East To Develop Fuel Cell For Railway Vehicles 
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent

Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Daimler To Cut Fixed Costs By More Than 20 Per Cent By 2025

Daimler To Cut Fixed Costs By More Than 20 Per Cent By 2025
2021 Honda Africa Twin Gets A New Colour Option

2021 Honda Africa Twin Gets A New Colour Option
Atal Tunnel Rohtang: All You Need To Know

Atal Tunnel Rohtang: All You Need To Know
Two-Wheeles Sales September 2020: Yamaha Records 17% Sales Hike

Two-Wheeles Sales September 2020: Yamaha Records 17% Sales Hike
Honda CBR650R Updated For 2021

Honda CBR650R Updated For 2021
Magenta Power And eMatrixmile India Sign MoU To Set-Up 10,000 Charging Stations In Maharashtra

Magenta Power And eMatrixmile India Sign MoU To Set-Up 10,000 Charging Stations In Maharashtra
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent

Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

Jaguar XF

Jaguar XF
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 49.58 - 61.41 Lakh
EMI Starts
1,02,9209% / 5 yrs
Premium Fullsize Sedan
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic
13.1 Kmpl , 19.3 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
 compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Andy Murray Launches Jaguar XF Sportbrake
01:54
Andy Murray Launches Jaguar XF Sportbrake
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Jun-17 11:00 AM
CNB Bazaar Buzz: Jaguar XF, Ford SUV Range Driven, New Volvo Buses For India.
21:15
CNB Bazaar Buzz: Jaguar XF, Ford SUV Range Driven, New Volvo Buses For India.
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 12-Jan-17 08:30 PM
Image of Jaguar Xf Front 3 4th View
Image of Jaguar Xf Front 3 4th View
Image of Jaguar Xf Rear 3 4th View
Image of Jaguar Xf Rear 3 4th View
Image of Jaguar Xf Side Profile
Image of Jaguar Xf Side Profile
Image of Jaguar Xf Front Profile
Image of Jaguar Xf Front Profile
Image of Jaguar Xf Headlight
Image of Jaguar Xf Headlight
Image of Jaguar Xf Taillight
Image of Jaguar Xf Taillight
Image of Jaguar Xf Dashboard
Image of Jaguar Xf Dashboard
Image of Jaguar Xf Infotainment System
Image of Jaguar Xf Infotainment System
Image of Jaguar Xf Front Row Seats
Image of Jaguar Xf Front Row Seats
Image of Jaguar Xf Rear Row Seats
Image of Jaguar Xf Rear Row Seats
Image of Jaguar Xf Meter Console
Image of Jaguar Xf Meter Console
Image of Jaguar Xf Speaker
Image of Jaguar Xf Speaker
Image of Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities