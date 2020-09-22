New Cars and Bikes in India
Range Rover EV And Jaguar XJ Electric Delayed Owing To The Pandemic

Jaguar Land Rover will unveil both electric vehicles in October 2021 now and you'll be surprised to know that the delay wasn't due to the shutdown of operations.

Jaguar Land Rover will unveil both electric vehicles in October 2021.

  Jaguar Land Rover will unveil both electric vehicles in October 2021.
  • Both models will be underpinned by JLR's all-new MLA platform.
  • Jaguar Land Rover will manufacture both models at Castle Bromwich plant.

 The Coronavirus Pandemic has disrupted the auto industry across the globe and put off many plans. Jaguar Land Rover was set to introduce the electric iteration of its flagship models- Range Rover and Jaguar XJ in August 2021, but the plan has been postponed now by a couple of months owing to the pandemic. So the British automaker will unveil both electric vehicles in October 2021 now and you'll be surprised to know that the delay wasn't due to the shutdown of operations. In fact, the prime cause of the delay was the spending cuts that JLR undertook.

Also Read: 2021 Land Rover Defender Gets A New Mid-Spec Defender X-Dynamic Variant

c8hbshmk

The Jaguar XJ Electric will be based on the MLA platform as well.

Both electric models are also likely to get new names and will be underpinned by Jaguar's all-new MLA platform. Moreover, the electric Range Rover is expected to be lower than the conventional Range Rover and will have a crossover like stance. We still don't have any confirmed news about its specifications and Land Rover is likely to share those details close to the unveil only. Both models will be manufactured at JLR's Castle Bromwich plant which has been revamped recently.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Global Sales Dip By 15.5% In August 2020

9q9cdfqg

Work on the Defender 90 continued unhindered during the lockdown.

JLR's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Adrian Mardell also shared with Autocar UK that engineering work on the next-generation Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models wasn't stopped during the lockdown, while work on the Defender 90 also continued unhindered. Mardell also shared that JLR's business was being re-engineered and the switch to a single platform helped a lot to thrive on volumes of slightly less than 500,000 units per year.

Source: Autocar UK

