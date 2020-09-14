2021 Land Rover Defender Gets A New Mid-Spec Defender X-Dynamic Variant

It's been just about a year since Land Rover launched the Defender and the British automaker has already added an updated and sportier looking variant to the range. The Land Rover Defender X-Dynamic sits between the base variant of the Defender and the range-topping Defender X. Being the mid-spec trim, the Defender X-Dynamic borrows some elements form the top of the line X trim which makes it better equipped compared to the base trim as well add to its appearance.

The X-Dynamic will get three trims levels- S, SE and HSE which differ in terms of equipment level.

For starters, it gets gloss black alloy wheels and rocker panels along with skid plates finished in silicon satin. On the inside, seats are finished with robustec synthetic accents that is said to reduce wearing of the seats. Just like other variants, even the X-Dynamic will get three trims levels- S, SE and HSE which differ in terms of equipment level. Land Rover also has introduced the short wheelbase Defender 90 recently in the US market and the X-Dynamic variant will be offered on both Defender 90 short-wheelbase (three-door) and Defender 110 long-wheelbase (five-door).

The Land Rover Defender also got a new PHEV variant recently.

The Land Rover Defender range has also received a new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) recently. So the 2021 Defender gets a new P400e variant that gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine under the hood which is coupled with an electric motor. The P400e variant will be offered in both Defender 90 short-wheelbase and Defender 110 long-wheelbase. The 2.0-litre mill has been tuned to churn out 296 bhp and the electric motor adds 138 bhp, taking the combined power output to 398 bhp. The electric power is enough for a range of 43 km while the Defender 90 PHEV can clock triple digit speeds in 5.6 seconds. What's even more impressive is how frugal the Defender PHEV with a claimed fuel economy of 30.30 kmpl while its CO2 emission is rated at 74 g per km.

