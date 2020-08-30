Land Rover And Henry Poole Celebrate Range Rover's 50 Year Anniversary With A Special Fabric And Limited Edition Model

The fabric is inspired by the exterior paint colours of the original 1970 Range Rover.

Designers love to practice their art and they don't let any special occasion go without impressing us with something exquisite. To celebrate 50 years of Range Rover's, Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Land Rover's Chief Creative Officer, has designed a special fabric with one of Savile Row's founding tailors, Henry Poole & Co. They have produced 120 m of the lambswool fabric to make 50 bespoke jackets. The fabric, woven in Somerset by Fox Brothers & Company, is inspired by the exterior paint colours of the original 1970 Range Rover.

The same colours are available for the first time in 35 years on the limited-edition Range Rover Fifty which will be limited to 1970 units only.

Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White have been combined to create a new twist on the classic dog-tooth check fabric. The same colours are available for the first time in 35 years on the limited-edition Range Rover Fifty which will be limited to 1970 units only. Prof Gerry McGovern OBE said, "Both Henry Poole and Range Rover have a unique heritage and the ability to create highly desirable products. The exclusivity of both the Henry Poole jacket and the Range Rover Fifty edition make it a rarity which is something that appeals to both Henry Poole and Range Rover customers."

The Range Rover Fifty which is based on the supremely sumptuous Autobiography range features bespoke exterior accents in Auric Atlas as well as option to choose from two 22-inch wheel designs. The badging has a handwritten 'Fifty' script created by Gerry McGovern, which will appear on the exterior of the vehicle and throughout the interior like on the centre console commissioning plaque, headrests, dashboard and illuminated tread plates.

