All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

Jaguar is all set to launch its all-electric I-Pace in India towards the end of this year. Ahead of its launch, variant details of the electric vehicle have been revealed on the official website. The upcoming EV will be offered in three trim levels - S, SE and HSE and will be seen in a single powertrain option (EV400). As a reminder, the Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicle was listed on the brand's official Indian website earlier this year in January 2020.

(The I-Pace EV will be offered in three trim levels - S, SE and HSE)

The car comes with a sloping bonnet, sleek LED headlamps, honeycomb pattern grille and a wide central air-dam. The electric vehicle also features an attractive looking set of alloys and turn light integrated ORVMs. Dimensionally, the electric SUV measures 4682 mm in length, 2011mm in width and 1566 mm in height. The wheelbase and ground clearance stands at 2990 mm and 174 mm. It will be offered in 12 colours - Fuji White, Caldera Red, Santorini Black, Yulong White, Indus Silver, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, Borasco Grey, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Farallon Pearl Black, and Aruba.

The I-Pace electric SUV features include Matrix LED headlights (HSE only), 8-way semi-powered Luxtec sport seats, 380W Meridian Sound System, Interactive Driver Display, 3D Surround Camera, Driver Condition Monitor, Animated Directional Indicators, 16-way leather sport seats, 825W Meridian 3D Surround Sound System, Head-up display, Adaptive Cruise Control and more.

(The I-Pace makes use of two synchronous permanent magnet motors)

Jaguar's I-Pace gets two synchronous permanent magnet electric motors at the front as well as rear axle developing a combined power output of 395 bhp with peak torque of 696 Nm. It also features an AWD system. The performance SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds and it offers a driving range of over 480 km. As far as charging goes, the 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack takes 45 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a 100kW rapid charger, or 10 hours using a 7kW AC wall box.

