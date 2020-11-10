2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines

The current-generation Land Rover Discovery arrived in 2016 and was a big step-up over the predecessor in every aspect. The model is now just in time for a mid life cycle refresh and the British automaker has globally revealed the 2021 Land Rover Discovery facelift that brings in a revised design language, new technology, improved engine options and so much more. With the segment stepping-up as well in terms of offerings, the new Discovery promises increased versatility while packing more luxury than ever.

The grille and Matrix headlamps are new while the R-Dynamic trim adds more drama with its gloss black finish and triple-slats on the side vents

For the 2021 model year, the new Land Rover Discovery facelift receives a nip and tuck through the exterior design. Updates include a restyled front grille to bring it more in-line with the Discovery family. The new Matrix LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights are new and the signature pattern is replicated with the redesigned LED taillights as well. At the rear, the SUV sports a full-width darkened tailgate trim panel incorporating the asymmetrical registration plate recess and connects the new taillights. Do note that the Discovery badge has been shifted here from the body panel, as seen on the older model. The bumpers have been reworked as well with the redesigned front sporting new side air vents that get new horizontal slats, while there's a new skid plate and gloss black finish that brings a sporty touch. The rear bumper also receives a similar update that helps hide the visual bulk and the overall design makes for a planted look on the SUV.

The tailgate gets the new black treatment that connects the LED taillights and also houses the 'Discovery' nameplate

With the 2021 Land Rover Discovery, the automaker has announced the new R-Dynamic variant on the SUV that brings a sporty element with the gloss black treatment on the grille, body cladding, bumpers, alloy wheels, ORVMs and the roof for a dual-tone finish. The new triple slats on the side curtains of the front bumper also get the gloss black finish. Land Rover expects the new Discovery R-Dynamic will be one of the most popular variants on sale going forward.

The dashboard has been redesigned on the Discovery facelift and the centre console now gets haptic touch buttons

Inside, the 2021 Land Rover Discovery gets comprehensive changes. Primary upgrades include the new PiviPro user user interface with Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, which made its debut with the all-new Defender. The new user interface is supported by a 11.4-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system that the company says is 48 per cent larger and three times brighter than the one on the older model. The system comes with a host of new features like the 3D surround camera that also includes the new ClearSight Ground View that employs cameras under the car to give you a good look at the path, between the front wheels. The centre console also gets new haptic touch buttons, which is something we saw with the updated Discovery Sport as well, while there's also the new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that promises more data and is less distracting when on the move.

The new 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets the new PiviPro tech that brings a better user experience.

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery facelift comes with a revised dashboard to accommodate the new screen, relocated HVAC controls and the addition of charging ports through the cabin. The car also gets a new conventional gearshift knob that replaces the rotary dial that was ever so famous with JLR cars. The other features available include Apple CaPlay and Android Auto, 15 watt wireless charging, Land Rover Remote app, new activity key, and more. The new Discovery also comes with new materials for the upholstery, while the R-Dynamic version will get the dual-tone treatment.

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery gets improved third row space, while cushioning has improved for the second row seats

The new Land Rover Discovery facelift also comes with better third row space thanks to a reshaped second-row bench seat that also gets better cushioning for added comfort. The second row is adjustable as well with up to 160 mm travel. The second and third row seats can be electrically folded in just 12 seconds, which liberates up to 2485 litres of boot capacity in the car. It reduces to 1231 litres in the five-seater mode, and further goes down to 258 litres in the seven-seater mode.

The new Land Rover Discovery gets the new 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engines that also feature the 48-volt mild-hybrid system

With respect to the engines available, the 2021 Land Rover Discovery facelift will draw power from the new Ingenium family. The base engine is the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol on the P300 that develops 296 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. This is followed by the 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol with 355 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque available on the P360. The new straight-six diesel is offered in two outputs. The D250 makes 245 bhp and 570 Nm peak torque, while the D300 develops 296 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque. The six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines also come with the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology for quicker response and increase efficiency.

The towing capacity on the new Land Rover Discovery stands at 3500 kg

The towing capacity on the new Discovery facelift stands at 3500 kg, which Land Rover says will be legal in all countries where the SUV will be sold. The SUV also comes with the new Terrain Response 2 system for better off-roading capability apart from a bunch of other upgrades. The new Land Rover Discovery facelift arrives globally by early next year and we can expect the model to arrive in India by the second half of 2021.

