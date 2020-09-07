New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched In The US, Gets New Features

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with three new dual-tone colour options, new BS6 compliant engine, more features and a marginal price hike.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is priced at $4999 (around Rs. 3.67 lakh) in the US

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield has introduced dual-tone colours on new US-Spec Himalayan
  • The RE Himalayan now gets switchable ABS, new side-stand & hazard lights
  • The Royal Enfield Himalayan is one of the most affordable ADVs in the US

Chennai-based bike maker Royal Enfield has introduced the updated Himalayan adventure tourer in the US for the 2021 model year. The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with a host of upgrades that were first seen on the BS6 version in India. With the update, the bike now sports a cleaner engine while adding three new dual-tone colour options - Lake Blue, Rock Red and Gravel Gray - to the palette. The standard Granite Black, Snow White and Sleet Grey colours will continue to be on offer. With the update, the US-spec Himalayan now starts at $4999 (around ₹ 3.67 lakh), up from the previous price of $4749.

Also Read: 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan With Upgrades To Be Launched In The US Soon

For the 2021 model year, the Royal Enfield Himalayan gets a major upgrade in the form of switchable ABS that allows riders to turn off the ABS module for the rear letting them lock up the wheel. The braking system has seen improvements while the bike also comes with hazard lights as standard, along with a redesigned side stand that has been shortened.

a7c72vt4

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets three new dual-tone colours, in addition to the existing black, white and Sleet shades

With respect to power, the Royal Enfield Himalayan uses the same 411 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection that now meets the BS6 emission norms. The motor develops 23.9 bhp at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque available between 4000-4500 rpm. The power figures remain identical to the BS4 model. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan remains one of the most affordable adventure motorcycles you can buy in the US, and it has managed to impress quite a few with its off-road abilities, low cost of ownership and simple architecture. It also helps that the next immediate rivals are priced substantially higher. Other factors that make the Himalayan an apt choice include the long travel suspension, 800 mm seat height and an impressive ground clearance of 218 mm. The kerb weight stands at
200 kg for the US version.

Also Read: BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan Price Hiked By ₹ 2,754 In India

eksersq4

The 2021 Himalayan's instrument console remains the same but now gets switchable ABS while the side stand has been shortened

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is exported from the company's Tamil Nadu facility to the world. Much like India, the US is also coping up with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic that has given the rise to a preference for personal mobility options. More recently, the made-in-India KTM 200 Duke was also launched in the country to address this growing demand.

