2021 Tesla Model 3 Announced; Gets Better Range 

Interestingly, the first of these new vehicles are aimed for the international market, not the US.

Highlights

  • The new model comes with bigger wheels
  • Its range has been extended by 48 kilometres
  • The car will be first offered in international markets
Tech News

Tesla has announced the 2021 version of the Model 3 which has more range and also a ton of new features. This was something that was in the works as leaked images of the new model had propped up which included a new central console and new wheels. Now, this has been officially launched. Tesla has added a new heat pump system according to Electrek and also improved the range of the across the trims including one that has a range of more than 568 km and a top speed of 233.3 kmph. This amounts to a 48-kilometre increase. 

The new version of the Model 3 comes with many new features

Reportedly, there is a new efficiency package that has resulted in this is an increase in range. There is also a new powered trunk, new double pane windows and numerous other changes like the adoption of the chrome delete from the Model Y. Inside the cabin, there is also a nine metallic finish on the steering wheel which is also heated and the central console is also new. The car comes with 18-inch and 19-inch wheels and the new 20-inch Uberturbine wheels are also available. 

There is also a new auto-dimming mirror and all the versions are also quicker to 0-60mph accelerations with the performance trim being faster than a tenth at 3.1 seconds. Other smaller aesthetic changes include a graphite trim near the seat control. Interestingly, the first of these new vehicles are aimed for the international market, not the US. 

