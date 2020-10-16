2021 Tesla Model 3 Announced; Gets Better Range 

Interestingly, the first of these new EVs are aimed for the international market, not USA

Tesla has announced the 2021 version of the Model 3 which has more range and also a ton of new features. This was something that was in the works as leaked images of the new model had propped up which included a new central console and new wheels. Now, this has been officially launched. Tesla has added a new heat pump system according to Electrek and also improved the range of the across the trims including one that has a range of more than 568 km and a top speed of 233.3 kmph. This amounts to a 48-kilometre increase.

The new version of the Model 3 comes with many new features

Reportedly, there is a new efficiency package that has resulted in this is an increase in range. There is also a new powered trunk, new double pane windows and numerous other changes like the adoption of the chrome delete from the Model Y. Inside the cabin, there is also a nine metallic finish on the steering wheel which is also heated and the central console is also new. The car comes with 18-inch and 19-inch wheels and the new 20-inch Uberturbine wheels are also available.

The new version of the Model 3 comes with many new features There is also a new auto-dimming mirror and all the versions are also quicker to 0-60mph accelerations with the performance trim being faster than a tenth at 3.1 seconds. Other smaller aesthetic changes include a graphite trim near the seat control. Interestingly, the first of these new vehicles are aimed for the international market, not the US.

