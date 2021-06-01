2021 Triumph Speed Twin Unveiled

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the updated, 2021 Triumph Speed Twin, which now gets more performance, different suspension and tyres, as well as other minor cosmetic updates. For now, the 2021 Speed Twin has just been unveiled, but we expect the new Speed Twin to be launched in India in the next couple of months, at a slight premium than before. The Speed Twin is a high-performance roadster in the Triumph Bonneville family, and uses the 1,200 cc 'high power' engine that is shared with the Triumph Thruxton.

The 1,200 cc high-power, parallel-twin engine makes 99 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 112 Nm at 4,250 rpm

For 2021, the 1,200 cc, parallel-twin engine makes 3 bhp more, with a 500 rpm higher revline. Maximum performance of 99 bhp is now achieved at 7,250 rpm, and the engine also gets more mid-range power and torque. Peak torque is now 500 rpm lower, with 112 Nm at 4,250 rpm. The changes in the performance has been achieved with a 17 per cent reduction in inertia, brought on by new crankshafts, new balancer shaft, new cam profile, and high compression pistons. The engine now gets a 16,000 km service interval.

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin now gets 43 mm Marzocchi forks, with cartridge damping, a revised steering geometry and Metzeler tyres

To complement the added performance, the suspension has now been changed, and comes with 43 mm Marzocchi forks with cartridge damping, and 120 mm travel. At the rear are twin shocks with adjustable preload, and also with 120 mm travel. Braking performance is also improved with new higher specification Brembo four-piston M50 radial monobloc calipers gripping twin 320 mm discs. At the rear wheel is a Nissin two-piston caliper with 220 mm disc. The steering geometry has been changed as well, with a half-degree sharper rake and 2 mm shorter trail.

The 12-spoke alloy designs are new, and the twin exhausts come in a brushed aluminium finish

The 17-inch alloy wheels feature a new 12-spoke design, and are shod with new Metzeler Racetec RR tyres, which offer better grip, precision and high-speed stability. The Speed Twin gets three riding modes, Rain, Road and Sport, which have also been enhanced for 2021. The contemporary 3D analogue twin-pod instrument console incorporates a digital screen with menu which can be accessed by a scroll button on the handlebar. The screen offers handy information like gear position indicator, two trip settings, fuel level, distance to empty, as well as current and average fuel consumption, and access to traction control settings.

The design is similar to the outgoing Speed Twin, but get minor cosmetic updates

The design is more or less the same on the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin, but now gets more premium and stylish details. The 14.5 litre fuel tank gets new graphics, while the anodized headlamp mounts are new, and the upswept silencers now get the brushed aluminium finish, and other premium bits include the classic Monza fuel cap, and clear anodized aluminium swingarm. The front and rear mudguards get new mounts, and the side panels get brushed aluminium finish, along with the heel guards. The new Speed Twin is expected to be launched soon in India, and we expect prices to be just under Rs. 10 lakh (Ex-showroom).