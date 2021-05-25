2021 Triumph Speed Twin Teased; Global Launch Details Revealed

Triumph Motorcycles has teased the latest generation of the Speed Twin, and also announced the global launch details of the updated motorcycle. The 2021 Speed Twin will be unveiled globally on June 1, 2021, at 12:00 British Summer Time (BST), which will be 16:30 (IST). According to Triumph's teaser, the new Speed Twin should be an updated machine in all aspects, what Triumph describes as "evolved in every dimension, with higher performance, better handling, higher specification and even more premium style and detailing."

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin will have the same design, but there will be significant updates under the skin

So, that leads us to make some guesses on where the new Speed Twin will get updated. Going by Triumph's updates of past models across the line-up, the 2021 Speed Twin sounds like it's going to get significantly updated. The 1,200 cc parallel-twin will likely retain the same basic architecture but is likely to get updated internal components, and the chassis as well as suspension could see minor updates as well. The overall silhouette though remains the same, with the fat 41 mm upside down front forks, twin rear shocks and muscular shape.

New Triumph Speed Twin is expected to be launched in India very soon. Price will be around Rs. 10 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The first "new generation" Speed Twin, which made its debut in the Indian market in 2019, was a wholesome product, a motorcycle which had the performance to thrill, and the handling to back it, with beautiful, yet sporty modern classic design. The Speed Twin however, couldn't quite become a success in the Indian market, where the smaller Street Twin, and the Bonneville T120 became quite popular in the Triumph modern classic family. This time around, with updated specs, and features, Triumph will hope to make the Speed Twin more attractive to the Indian motorcyclist. But pricing will be key, despite the Speed Twin always being a superb all round motorcycle.

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin will feature the twin pod instrument console as before. Better electronics, updated suspension expected

The new Triumph Speed Twin is expected to be launched sometime in the next few months, and we expect it to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (Ex-showroom). We of course, hope to swing a leg over the new Speed Twin to get a sense of what has changed, and if it makes sense in the Indian market. Stay tuned to carandbike for more updates, on the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin!