2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Unveiled

Volkswagen is all set to add to its SUV portfolio in India in 2021 and the SUVW strategy has been designed to do just that. The company is already gearing up to introduce the Taigun compact SUV in India this summer while it has also updated three of its existing models - the T-Roc, the Tiguan five-seater and the Tiguan Allspace seven-seater SUV. While there haven't been any substantial upgrades in the 2021 Allspace, the German carmaker has allocated more units for our market this year.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2021: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Crowned Fullsize SUV Of The Year

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is a petrol only model.

The Volkswagen Tiguan All-Space is petrol-only model which comes powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre TSI engine. The motor is tuned to belt out 187 bhp and comes mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard. It also gets 4MOTION all-wheel drive, which is a smart all-wheel-drive system with mode selector. The carmaker claims that the SUV can deliver a fuel economy of 12.5 kmpl.

Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace: All You Need To Know

There's acres of bootspace with all the rows up,

On the inside, the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is loaded to the brim with creature comforts including a panoramic sunroof, easy boot open, keyless access, park assistance, three-zone climate control Auto AC, Vienna leather interiors, seven airbags, electronic stability control, hill descent, auto hold, and more. The new Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace also features a sharper front bumper and new LED headlights up front, along with a set of 17-inch wheels. It is available in four shades - Ruby Red, Platinum Grey, Deep Black Pearl, Habanero Orange, Petroleum Blue, Pure White and Pyrite Silver.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.