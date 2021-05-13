2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Facelift Unveiled

It's been just about a year that the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace made its foray into our market and the German carmaker already getting a new one for global markets. The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace has received a comprehensive update for model year 2022 and it looks pretty refreshed and new, courtesy all styling updates on the outside and introduction of new bits on the inside. To begin with, the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace looks sharper and more aggressive than the outgoing model and has a certain sporty appeal to it.

The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace looks sharper and sportier than its predecessor.

For starters, the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace gets a new front bumper with sharper detailing and bolder side curtains and the radiator griller sports brand's new illuminated light line flanking the VW badge. The rear too has received subtle updates like the new Tiguan lettering below the VW logo, a thing we have seen in all new Volkswagen and Skoda models. Globally, te 2022 Tiguan's top two trims receive R-Line design elements that include unique side sills and bumpers. Moreover, LED headlights and daytime running lights (DRLs) are standard equipment. Then, there are new wheel options for every variant ranging from 17-inch to 20-inch. Overall, Volkswagen is offering the new Tiguan Allspace in eight colour options including Oryx White and Kings Red Metallic which are new additions.

While the overall layout of the cabin remain unchanged, it gets quite a few additions in the tech and features department.

The layout and overall finish of the cabin is pretty much the same, save for a slightly tweaked central console. That said, there are quite a few new technologies and features in here and that's always a good thing. For instance, it gets Volkswagen's new 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster as standard along with the 10-inch Digital Cockpit Pro which is optional. Standard elements also include VW's MIB3 infotainment software and range-topping trims also get wireless charging and wireless App-Connect for compatible devices. While heated front seats are offered a s standard, customers also have the options to upgrade to heated steering wheel and ventilated front seats. Except the base trim, the Climatronic Touch climate controls and power tailgate are offered as standard on all other trims. R-Line models get leather-wrapped steering wheel, while the IQ.Drive safety features are standard on every trim, save for the base one. It offers forward collision warning and emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist among others. You get rear traffic alert, and forward collision warning among others in the base trim.

At the rear, there is a the new Tiguan lettering below the VW logo.

Now mechanically, the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace remains unchanged. It is still powered by the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI engine that belts out 181 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is mated to an eight-speed DSG transmission and the 4motion all-wheel-drive (AWD) is optional globally. The updated Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is likely to go on sale in India next year and expect it to be offered only in one single range-topping variant, being equipped with the 4Motion (AWD) system.

