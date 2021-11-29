Volkswagen Pulls The Plug On The Tiguan AllSpace And T-Roc SUVs In India

Volkswagen has discontinued the Tiguan AllSpace and the T-Roc SUVs in India. The automaker silently pulled the plug on the Tiguan AllSpace seven-seater offering a few weeks ago and it has now been removed from the company's website as well. Meanwhile, the website shows that bookings for the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc have been closed as well. The mid-size SUV recently received a facelift internationally earlier this month and that's likely the reason why the model has been pulled off the shelves in India. Do note both the Tiguan AllSpace and the T-Roc arrived in India as completely built units and arrive in limited numbers.

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace could return in the facelifted avatar in 2022

Responding to a query from carandbike, Volkswagen India said, “From its introduction to the Indian market in March 2020, the Volkswagen T-Roc has been a sweeping success and a testament of our SUVW strategy. The carline has been widely accepted and appreciated by our customers who are truly Born Confident. With this, the bookings for the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc stands closed. At Volkswagen, it is our constant endeavor to provide our customers with superior build quality, safety and fun-to-drive vehicles in the accessible volume segment." The company also said, "We are sold-out on the Tiguan Allspace and bookings for the SUVW stands closed, currently."

Meanwhile, Volkswagen will soon introduce the locally assembled Tiguan facelift five-seater in India in a few days from now. The model is scheduled to go on sale on December 7, 2021, and will be offered only with a petrol engine. The pre-facelift Tiguan was offered with only the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. Meanwhile, the upcoming offering will get the 2.0-litre TSI petrol with 187 bhp and 320 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The VW Tiguan AllSpace was launched in India last year as the flagship offering from the company. The model was last priced at Rs. 34.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the VW T-Roc also arrived last year with the refreshed MY2021 model being introduced this year with the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine with 147 bhp and 250 Nm. The T-Roc was last priced at Rs. 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the Tiguan AllSpace and T-Roc were a part of VW India's four SUV launches planned in 2021. The other two are the locally built Taigun and the upcoming Tiguan facelift 5-seater

The Volkswagen T-Roc facelift with a revised and sharper looking front end was unveiled globally earlier this month

While Volkswagen won't have a seven-seater in its stable anymore, its sister brand Skoda Auto India will relaunch the Kodiaq facelift in the country by January next year. Sharing its underpinnings with the Tiguan AllSpace, the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift is set to arrive with cosmetic and feature upgrades, while the diesel motor will be replaced with the 2.0-litre TSI mill.

It's unclear at the moment if the automaker will reintroduce both offerings in India in 2022.