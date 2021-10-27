  • Home
Skoda Auto which stopped selling the Kodiaq in early 2020 will now bring back the facelifted version of the flagship SUV with a new BS6 compliant petrol engine.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
27-Oct-21 06:10 PM IST
BS6 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift India Launch In January 2022 banner
Highlights
  • The Kodiaq facelift will be launched in India in January 2022
  • The new Kodiaq facelift was unveiled globally in April 2021
  • The Skoda Kodiaq facelift will get the 2.0 litre TSI engine

Skoda Auto India is finally ready to launch the BS6 compliant version of its flagship SUV - the Skoda Kodiaq, and it will go on sale in January 2022. The company stopped selling the model in early 2020 when the Bharat Stage 6 emission regulations came into effect. While the SUV was supposed to be launched last year itself, the challenges were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. Globally Skoda has already launched a mid-life facelift for the Kodiaq, and we would expect the company to launch the same model in India as well.

Now, the BS4 version of the Skoda Kodiaq was sold in India as a completely knocked down (CKD) model. However, the new facelift, the BS6 version is expected to take the completely built unit or CBU route to India. It is likely to come under the quote of 2500 cars that OEMs are allowed to import without the need for homologation.

14gst8co

The BS6 version of the Skoda Kodiaq is expected to come to India as a completely built unit or CBU model

The Skoda Kodiaq has already been spotted testing in India without any camouflage, and visually, the SUV will remain identical to the facelifted version that was revealed in April 2021. So, you will get the new multi-slat butterfly grille, slimmer LED headlamps, and new LED DRLs. The SUV comes with new fog lamps and a new bumper which features a large end-to-end mesh grille. India is likely to get only one top-spec variant which will feature the bigger 20-inch wheels. The rear section too has been updated with a new roof-mounted spoiler, sculpted tailgate, new sharp-looking wraparound LED taillamps and a muscular rear bumper.

rst92nc

India is likely to get only one top-spec variant which will feature the bigger 20-inch wheels

Inside, the Kodiaq gets the same cabin layout, but the styling looks fresh. The SUV also get the new two-spoke steering which we have already seen on the Superb, Octavia and the new Kushaq. However, the Kodiaq also gets an updated 9.2-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, along with new massage seats that will be optional. Globally, Skoda also offers the option for eco seats, which are made using recycled vegetable materials, however, it's too soon to say whether India will get it or not. There's an updated Canton sound system with ten speakers on offer with a trunk-mounted subwoofer.

eilad848

While the overall layout of the cabin remain unchanged, it gets a new steering wheel, updated infotainment system and instrument cluster and new massage seats that will be optional.

The India-spec Skoda Kodiaq will be powered by the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI engine, which also powers the Superb and Octavia sedans in Skoda India's line-up. The engine is tuned to develop 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque and will be paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard.

