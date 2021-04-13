carandbike logo
2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Revealed

Over four years later, the Skoda Kodiaq finally gets a mid-life update that brings in a sense of freshness in its looks while its powertrain range has been updated as well.

Shubham Parashar
The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq gets the new family face featuring the new grille. expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq gets the new face featuring the new grille.
  • The design updates are subtle but add to its aerodynamics.
  • On the inside, it gets a bigger infotainment screen and new features.

The Skoda Kodiaq went on sale globally in 2016 and came to our shores a year later in 2017. Since then, we have seen several additions in its range in the form of new variants and editions but no changes in its design. Over four years later, the Skoda Kodiaq finally gets a mid-life update that brings in a sense of freshness in its looks and that goes even for the range-topping RS variant which could be considered for India this time around.

Also Read: New-Gen Skoda Octavia Production Begins In India; Launch Later This Month

ncqesj28

Design updates on the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq remain subtle.

First things first, it's the new protruding Skoda familial grille that will help you identify it as a 2021 model and let's say this grille fits the best in the Kodiaq when compared to the sedans like the new Octavia. Other than that, the cosmetic updates are subtle and it requires a detailed look to figure. There's a redesigned hood and the headlights are slimmer than before and use matrix LED technology which offered as optional. The changes help it make a bit more aerodynamically advanced than before courtesy the new bumpers and installing a new roof-mounted spoiler. Then, it is also offered with a wide range of alloy wheels ranging between 17 - 20 inches, depending on the variant and even these wheels have been designed to reduce the drag. The sportier RS trim of course gets the largest 20-inch polished alloys finished in metallic black.

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV Makes Global Debut In India

eilad848

While the overall layout of the cabin remain unchanged, it gets a new steering wheel, updated infotainment system and instrument cluster and new massage seats that will be optional.

On the inside, the changes are even subtle making the cabin look a very familiar space. There are also optional ergonomic seats wrapped in perforated leather on offer now and we hope these make to the India-spec model as well. These feature massaging function along with heating and electrical adjustment. Some variants are also available with eco seats made using recycled vegetable materials just like Skoda will offer on the kushaq. Another new addition is the two-spoke steering wheel we've seen on other Skoda models along with a new and more upmarket LED ambient lighting. There's an updated Canton sound system with ten speakers on offer with a trunk-mounted sub-woofer. Taking centre stage is the latest 9.2-inch touchscreen and a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Also Read: Tech Check: Can The Skoda Kushaq Take On Hyundai Creta Or Kia Seltos?

rst92nc

The design updates also make the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq aerodynamically advanced.

0 Comments

Now coming to the engine options, the Skoda Kodiaq has gone petrol only now and so only TSI powertrains are part of the range. First up, there is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI motor that puts out around 190 horses and then there is also the 1.5-litre TSI engine that belts out around 148 bhp. While the former is what we'll likely get in the India-spec model with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup, the latter is not confirmed for our market. The Skoda Kodiaq RS has done away with the twin-turbo mill and borrows the 2.0-litre TSI from the Octavia RS that been tuned to churn out around 245 horses. All engines are also mated to a remapped seven-speed DSG (dual-clutch) transmission as standard and the new drivetrain makes the 2021 Kodiaq RS is about 60 kgs lighter than the outgoing model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

