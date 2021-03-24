Tech Check: Can The Skoda Kushaq Take On Hyundai Creta Or Kia Seltos? 

The upcoming Skoda Kushaq is a big deal for the Czech automotive giant and the Volkswagen group in India. It is based on the new MQB platform which has been made for India and the car features 95 per cent localisation. Skoda is likely to be aggressive with this car, both in terms of pricing and also features. And 'features' brings us to the gadgets and technology inside the car. It has the competition stacked against it with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos dominating the segment. Here's a complete lowdown on the technology that the new Skoda Kushaq offers.

Skoda is likely to offer top notch interior for the Kushaq with tons of gadgetry on the inside



Safety First

Skoda cars have never skimped on the range of safety features they offer and the Kushaq is no different. Dual airbags are standard across the range and six airbags are offering in the higher-end variants. There is also a three-point seat belt with ISOFIX child seat mounts. Optional features include hill-hold control, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring, auto headlamps and wipers, multi-collision braking systems, ESC as standard in all trims, ABS -- basically the full works. Rear parking sensors are standard while the higher-end models also get a rear-view camera and sensors at the front.

Infotainment

Depending on the variant, the Kushaq will offer 7-inch or 10-inch infotainment screens which will be of very high quality. They also integrate built-in microphones which will be useful for calls. The infotainment system will feature a dual AM/FM tuner, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and Bluetooth 4.0 which will improve wireless performance. It has been integrated with the Skoda Play that allows users to enable wireless smart link tech that can augment the capabilities of the infotainment system. It also comes with a preloaded GPS receiver and the car comes with twin USB Type-C ports in the central console instead of the older USB-A standard as all modern phones these days come with USB-C, so no adaptors will be required. The "style" variant will also come with a phone box that will offer wireless charging. This infotainment system will also support wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The biggest rivals for the Skoda Kushaq will be the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos

Premium in-car audio

While Skoda doesn't tout the presence of the premium audio brand like a Bose or JBL inside its Kushaq, it does provide 6 high-performance speakers as standard - with 2 tweeters and bass modules on the front and 2 full-range speakers on the back. In some variants, Skoda is also providing a high fidelity amplifier and a subwoofer on the back for added oomph.

Connected Car Technology

The car comes with the Skoda Connect mobile service which can be accessed from the mySKODA app. It gives a bevvy of information like the vehicle health report, remote access to the vehicle and parking location data.

