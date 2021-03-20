2021 Skoda Kushaq: All You Need To Know

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Skoda Kushaq compact SUV

Skoda Auto India recently unveiled the production version of its long-anticipated compact SUV - the Skoda Kushaq. We first saw the concept car, Vision IN at the 2020 Auto Expo and this is the first of the four new models the company will launch under the India 2.0 project. Skoda India will commence pre-bookings for the new compact SUV in June, while deliveries will start from July 2021. So, here's everything else you need to know about the upcoming Skoda Kushaq SUV.

The new Skoda Kushaq is built on the company's new MQB-A0-IN platform, a localised version of the VW Group's versatile MQB architecture, which has been specifically developed for the Indian market. Thanks to the new platform, the Skoda Kushaq is expected to come with about 95 per cent of localised content, which would allow the company to price the SUV quite aggressively.

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV Makes Global Debut In India Skoda Kushaq is built on the company's new MQB-A0-IN platform and comes with about 95 per cent localisation The production name of the SUV was officially revealed in January this year. The word 'Kushaq' is derived from the ancient Indian language - Sanskrit, which denotes a king or emperor in Sanskrit. That said, Skoda has also registered four other names in India - Konarq, Kliq, Karmiq, and Kosmiq, however, Kushaq became the chosen one. Also Read: Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq Visually, the Skoda Kushaq largely remains true to the concept version we saw at the 2020 Auto Expo. It features a similar chrome-accented butterfly grille flanked by a set of LED headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, and separate trapezoidal LED foglamps. The SUV will also come with LED taillamps, and Skoda will also be offering the SUV in Honey Orange and Tornado Red colours in India. Other colours include - Candy White, Brilliant Silver, and Carbon Steel. Also Read: Upcoming Skoda Kushaq's Interior Sketches Released Ahead Of Global Debut The Skoda Kushaq comes with LED taillamps, beefy underbody and side cladding, along with 17-inch alloys The Skoda Kushaq's entry-level trim line, Active, will come with 16-inch steel wheels and Lhotse full wheel covers. In the Ambition trim level, the Kushaq gets Grus 16-inch alloy wheels, while the style variant will come with 17-inch Atlas two-tone alloys as standard. In terms of dimensions, the Skoda Kushaq measures - 4,225 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width and has a height of 1,612 mm. The SUV come with a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, which is among the longest in the segment, and it comes with a ground clearance of 188 mm. The Skoda Kushaq also offers plenty of space for five occupants and it comes with a boot capacity of 385-litre. On the inside, the cabin of the SUV is well-balanced and neatly designed with a dual-tone paint scheme. It also gets a 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless MirrorLink, ventilated front seats, AC vents at the rear, MID instrument console, cruise control, ambient lighting, a seven-speaker music system, two-spoke steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVMs, steering-mounted controls, wireless charger, My Skoda Connect, and more. The Skoda Kushaq's cabin gets a 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless MirrorLink, and ventilated front seats In terms of safety features, the new Skoda Karoq will come with a range of standard offerings like dual airbags, ESC, a three-point seatbelt for all five passengers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Optional safety features include - Hill-Hold Control, tyre pressure monitoring, 6 airbags (side and curtain included), auto headlamps and wipers, multi-collision braking system, and more. Under the hood, the Skoda Kushaq SUV will be offered with a choice of two petrol engines - a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI. While the former will be tuned to make 113 bhp of maximum power, the latter will belt out 147 bhp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox along with optional 6-speed automatic transmission (1.0-Litre TSI) and 7-speed DSG (1.5-litre TSI). Upon launch, the new Skoda Kushaq will compete with the likes of - new-gen Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier.

