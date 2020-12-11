New Cars and Bikes in India
Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India

Skoda Auto has trademarked up to 5 new product names in India this year, which include - Konarq, Kliq, Karmiq, Kosmiq, and Kushaq. One of these could be the official name of the production-spec model of the Vision IN concept.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
One of these new names could be used for the production-spec model of the Vision IN concept expand View Photos
One of these new names could be used for the production-spec model of the Vision IN concept

  • Skoda has trademarked the names: Konarq, Kliq, Karmiq, Kosmiq, and Kushaq
  • One of these could be the official name of the Vision IN based SUV
  • The Skoda Vision IN based SUV will be launched by mid-2021

According to some recent listings on the Ministry of Commerce & Industry's Patent Design and Trademarks website, Skoda Auto has trademarked up to 5 new product names in India this year. The names include - Konarq, Kliq, Karmiq, Kosmiq, and Kushaq. Now, we already knew about the company registering the Skoda Kliq name in India, and it was believed to be the potential name of the production version of the Vision-IN concept. However, now, with the addition of four new names, it is possible, that Skoda might be looking at more option, and maybe new products as well.

Also Read: Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV Spotted Testing In India

The 5 names trademarked by Skoda Auto include - Konarq, Kliq, Karmiq, Kosmiq, and Kushaq

Now, if we take a look at the company past strategy, Skoda has mostly used this format of naming - words starting with K and ending with Q - only for its SUV and crossover models. Case in point, the Skoda Kodiaq, Karoq, and Kamiq. So, one of these names could be used for the production version of the upcoming SUV, which will be based on the company's new MQB A0 IN platform. It's also possible that the company might end up not using most of these names, on the flip side, we also cannot disregard the possibility that Skoda might be planning to introduce more new SUVs as part of its product offensive for India. A subcompact SUV to rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet doesn't seem so farfetched, does it? But even if that becomes a reality, it won't happen anytime soon.

Also Read: Skoda Readies Production Line For New Compact SUV Based On Vision IN Concept; Launch Next Year

fqn34u6k

The production version of the Skoda Vision IN-based SUV will go on sale by mid-2021

As for the Skoda Vision IN based SUV, due to the MQB A0 IN platform, it will see over 90 per cent of local content, and looking at the concept car, the upcoming SUV does look promising, with the urban yet brawny design language and the tall stance. Under the hood, the new Skoda compact SUV is likely to get the 1.5-litre TSI engine, that currently does duty on the Karoq, and is tuned to make 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. While the Karoq comes with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard, the new SUV might additionally also get a manual gearbox to keep the pricing competitive.

Also Read: Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Patent Images Leaked

Recently, speaking to carandbike, Zac Hollis, Director- Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India said that the company getting the production line is ready for the new SUV, and it's likely to hit the showroom by the middle of next year. Talking about the upcoming new SUV Hollis said, "It will be priced right and will have all the virtues that you expect from Skoda. So, you know in terms of quality, styling and safety it will have everything that you expect from Skoda. I am very comfortable with this car going forward and it becomes a step up."

Skoda Vision IN

Skoda Vision IN

Expected Price
₹ 12 - 15 Lakh
Expected Launch
Mar 2021
SUV
Petrol
