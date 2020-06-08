Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Patent Images Leaked

The production version of the Skoda Vision IN concept, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year, is all set to be launched in India sometime in 2021. Now, patent images of the upcoming SUV have surfaced online, giving us a closer look at what Skoda's all-new compact SUV will look like. The production version of the Vision IN will get a new name, and it is Skoda's answer to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and even the upcoming car from Volkswagen - the Taigun. The SUV will be one of the first products to be based on the MQB A0-IN platform from Skoda in India

Also Read: Skoda Kliq Name Trademarked In India; Could Be Vision IN Concept's Production Name

The exterior of the production version of the Skoda Vision IN will remain largely identical to the concept

The patent images tell us that visually, the upcoming SUV will remain largely identical to the concept SUV we saw at the Auto Expo. Featuring the embossed multi-slat, butterfly grille, flanked by sleek LED headlamps and LED foglamps, along with black claddings for the bumpers and air intakes. The profile will feature a set of sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, black B-pillar, sleek ORVMs, and large roof rails. The rear section comes with a set of sharp-looking LED taillamps with the new logo with Skoda lettering between them, a sculpted bonnet, beefy bumper, and a rear spoiler. The images also tell us that the SUV could get a panoramic glass roof.

Also Read: Skoda Vision IN Based SUV And Next-Gen Octavia Coming In 2021

The top-spec model of the Skoda Vision IN could come with a panoramic glass roof

The patent images do not show us the cabin of the Skoda Vision IN SUV, however, based on the concept car's cabin, we know that the SUV will get a minimalistic cockpit. While it won't be as dramatically futuristic as the concept car's cabin, we will see a large floating display, digital instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel, a sloping centre console, and a clean dashboard. The car will come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with automatic climate control, and a host of safety features.

Also Read: Auto Expo Excellence Awards 2020: Best Concept- Skoda Vision IN

The Skoda Vision IN will be a petrol-only SUV and will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector

The production-spec model will be a petrol-only SUV, and under the hood, it will come with a 1.5-litre TSI BS6 turbocharged petrol motor. The engine is tuned to make 150 bhp and 250 Nm and will be paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The SUV will also clock triple digit-speeds in 8.7 seconds and will have a top speed of 195 kmph.

Source: IAB

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.