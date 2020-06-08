New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Patent Images Leaked

The Skoda Vision IN will be one of the first products to be based on the MQB A0-IN platform from the company, and it is expected to be launched in India in 2021.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The patent images of the Vision IN give us a close look at Skoda's all-new compact SUV

Highlights

  • Skoda will launch the Vision IN-based SUV in 2021
  • The Skoda Vision IN SUV will be built on the MQB A0 IN platform
  • The Skoda Vision IN will come with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine

The production version of the Skoda Vision IN concept, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year, is all set to be launched in India sometime in 2021. Now, patent images of the upcoming SUV have surfaced online, giving us a closer look at what Skoda's all-new compact SUV will look like. The production version of the Vision IN will get a new name, and it is Skoda's answer to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and even the upcoming car from Volkswagen - the Taigun. The SUV will be one of the first products to be based on the MQB A0-IN platform from Skoda in India

Also Read: Skoda Kliq Name Trademarked In India; Could Be Vision IN Concept's Production Name

Skoda

Skoda Cars

Karoq

Rapid

Superb

Octavia

Kodiaq

t9h912dk

The exterior of the production version of the Skoda Vision IN will remain largely identical to the concept

The patent images tell us that visually, the upcoming SUV will remain largely identical to the concept SUV we saw at the Auto Expo. Featuring the embossed multi-slat, butterfly grille, flanked by sleek LED headlamps and LED foglamps, along with black claddings for the bumpers and air intakes. The profile will feature a set of sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, black B-pillar, sleek ORVMs, and large roof rails. The rear section comes with a set of sharp-looking LED taillamps with the new logo with Skoda lettering between them, a sculpted bonnet, beefy bumper, and a rear spoiler. The images also tell us that the SUV could get a panoramic glass roof.

Also Read: Skoda Vision IN Based SUV And Next-Gen Octavia Coming In 2021

hb63b16k

The top-spec model of the Skoda Vision IN could come with a panoramic glass roof

The patent images do not show us the cabin of the Skoda Vision IN SUV, however, based on the concept car's cabin, we know that the SUV will get a minimalistic cockpit. While it won't be as dramatically futuristic as the concept car's cabin, we will see a large floating display, digital instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel, a sloping centre console, and a clean dashboard. The car will come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with automatic climate control, and a host of safety features.

Also Read: Auto Expo Excellence Awards 2020: Best Concept- Skoda Vision IN

8m0fnboo

The Skoda Vision IN will be a petrol-only SUV and will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector

The production-spec model will be a petrol-only SUV, and under the hood, it will come with a 1.5-litre TSI BS6 turbocharged petrol motor. The engine is tuned to make 150 bhp and 250 Nm and will be paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The SUV will also clock triple digit-speeds in 8.7 seconds and will have a top speed of 195 kmph.

0 Comments

Source: IAB

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Skoda Karoq with Immediate Rivals

Skoda Karoq
Skoda
Karoq

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
19%
Planning to buy a used car
28%
Planning to buy a bike
33%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
20%
Return To Poll

Popular Skoda Cars

Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.99 - 32.99 Lakh *
Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia
₹ 15.49 - 26 Lakh *
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 34 - 36.79 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By 60 Paisa Per Litre After 83-Days
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By 60 Paisa Per Litre After 83-Days
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities