Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Vision IN concept finally gets a name and the production-spec version will be called the 'Skoda Kushaq' with the launch scheduled for mid-2021.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
The Skoda Kushaq name denotes king or emperor in Sanskrit, according to the company expand View Photos
The Skoda Kushaq name denotes king or emperor in Sanskrit, according to the company

Highlights

  • The Skoda Kushaq will be the brand's first product based on the MQB A0 IN
  • The Kushaq will take on the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the segment
  • The Skoda Kushaq will be going on sale by mid-2021 in India

Skoda Auto India has finally revealed the production name of its upcoming compact SUV based on the Vision IN concept. The upcoming offering has been christened 'Skoda Kushaq', which the company says derives its origin from the ancient Indian language - Sanskrit - and the word Kushak denotes king or emperor. Skoda's naming nomenclature for its SUVs globally requires it to start from the letter K and end with the letter Q and the new Kushaq name fills in that request quite well. Interestingly, there were a number of names rumoured to be in the running for the Vision IN. The company also filed trademark for the names - Konarq, Kliq, Karmiq, and Kosmiq.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Vision IN SUV Concept Car Makes Its Debut

Speaking on the new name, Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Skoda Auto India said, "The new Skoda Kushaq will offer a compelling combination of the brand's timeless design ideals, unmatched performance, superior build quality, exemplary value proposition, and enhanced safety and security. It is deemed to be the best seller in its class, setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality, spaciousness, and convenience."

c7cgjb9k

The Skoda Vision IN will be the first product from the brand's stable to be based on the MQB A0-IN platform

The new Skoda Kushaq is slated for launch by mid-2021 and will be the first product from the brand under its India 2.0 strategy. The new offering is based on MQB A0 IN platform that has been specifically created for the Indian market and the model will be heavily localised, promising competitive prices. The new offering is expected to draw power from the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. It will be loaded on the features too, along with connected car technology.

0 Comments

The 2021 Skoda Kushaq will be the first of many planned launches that the company has lined up over the next 18 months. This includes the new ANB compact sedan as well as the new-generation Octavia for India. The Skoda Kodiaq TSI petrol, meanwhile, is expected to go on sale during the first half of the year.

Skoda Vision IN

Skoda Vision IN

Expected Price
₹ 12 - 15 Lakh
Expected Launch
Jun 2021
SUV
Petrol
View Specification & Features
Check User Ratings & Reviews
Check On-Road Price
Sony Vision S Concept Trials Begin In Japan
02:26
Sony Vision S Concept Trials Begin In Japan
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Aug-20 09:08 PM IST
Audi A8L Launch, Skoda Vision IN Concept, Volkswagen Taigun
03:18
Audi A8L Launch, Skoda Vision IN Concept, Volkswagen Taigun
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Feb-20 11:37 PM IST
Triumph Bajaj, Tata Nexon EV launch, Skoda Vision IN
03:02
Triumph Bajaj, Tata Nexon EV launch, Skoda Vision IN
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Jan-20 02:02 AM IST
Skoda Vision IN, BS6 Royal Enfield 350 Classic, Bajaj Chetak EV
03:06
Skoda Vision IN, BS6 Royal Enfield 350 Classic, Bajaj Chetak EV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Jan-20 04:32 PM IST
Skoda Vision In Style
Skoda Vision In Style
Skoda Vision In Exterior
Skoda Vision In Exterior
Skoda Vision In Exterior Side View
Skoda Vision In Exterior Side View
Skoda Vision In Exterior Rear View
Skoda Vision In Exterior Rear View
Skoda Vision In Look
Skoda Vision In Look
Skoda Vision In Rear Look
Skoda Vision In Rear Look
Skoda Vision In Storage Space
Skoda Vision In Storage Space
Skoda Vision In Bootsapce
Skoda Vision In Bootsapce
Skoda Vision In Arm Rest
Skoda Vision In Arm Rest
Skoda Vision In Interior Display
Skoda Vision In Interior Display
Skoda Vision In Interior View
Skoda Vision In Interior View
Skoda Vision In Seats
Skoda Vision In Seats
Skoda Vision In Dashboard
Skoda Vision In Dashboard
