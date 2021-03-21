Skoda Kushaq vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs MG Hector: Specification Comparison

The Skoda Kushaq will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Kia Seltos and the Tata Harrier

The 2021 Skoda Kushaq recently made its global debut in India. The compact SUV will be the Czech carmaker's first of the four new models that will be launched under the India 2.0 project. It will be built on the new MQB-A0-IN platform, which is a localised version of the VW Group's versatile MQB architecture, that has been specifically developed for India. With this platform, the SUV will see a localisation of 95 per cent, which would allow the company to price the SUV quite aggressively. Once launched, it will face competition from the Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and others in the segment. Let's see how these four SUVs fair against each other on paper.

The Skoda Kushaq compact SUV is the smallest of all five in terms of dimensions

Dimensions:

In terms of dimensions, the Skoda Kushaq is the smallest of the lot. It measures 4,225 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width and 1,612 mm in height and gets the longest wheelbase in the segment, 2,651 mm and a ground clearance of 188 mm. However, the MG Hector is the biggest SUV among all five followed by the Tata Harrier and the Hyundai Creta. The Hector is 4,655 mm long, 1,835 mm wide and 1,760 mm tall. The wheelbase measures 2,750 mm. However, the Tata Harrier measures 4,598 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width, 1,706 mm in height and 2,741 mm in wheelbase. The Creta comes with length of 4,300 mm, width of 1,790 mm, height of 1,635 mm and wheelbase of 2,610 mm.

Model Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Tata Harrier MG Hector Length 4221 mm 4300 mm 4598 mm 4655 mm Width 1760 mm 1790 mm 1894 mm 1835 mm Height 1612 mm 1635 mm 1706 mm 1760 mm Wheelbase 2651 mm 2610 mm 2741 mm 2750 mm

Interiors & Features:

The cabin of the Kushaq SUV is well-balanced and neatly designed with a dual-tone paint scheme. It also gets a 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless MirrorLink, ventilated front seats, AC vents at the rear, MID instrument console, cruise control, ambient lighting, a seven-speaker music system, two-spoke steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVMs, steering-mounted controls, wireless charger, My Skoda Connect, and more. For safety, it gets dual airbags, ESC, a three-point seatbelt for all five passengers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Optional safety features include - Hill-Hold Control, tyre pressure monitoring, 6 airbags (side and curtain included), auto headlamps and wipers, multi-collision braking system, and more.

All five SUVs are well-equipped when it comes to features and creature comfort

The Creta sports a premium interior packed with an array of features, which might not be at par with the others but still makes a lot of sense. It gets features such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, wireless charging, ventilated seats, sunroof, and much more. The safety bits include - ABS with EBS, 6 airbags, ISOFIX, Hill Assist, electric stability control, rear parking sensors with camera, seat belt reminder, and high-speed alert among others.

On the other hand, Tata Harrier's cabin is all about fit and finish. The overall comes with an oak wood interior scheme which is used on the dash and grab handles to the soft-touch upholstery feel plush. It also gets an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), mitigation control, hill assist and brake assist.

The 2021 MG Hector facelift now gets a dual-tone champagne-gold colour option along with the existing all-black scheme as well. Moreover, the company has also added a wireless mobile phone charger and a three-step ventilation system for front seats. Apart from this, the overall layout and features remain the same, including a 10.40-inch touchscreen with navigation, weather updates, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-hold assist and other safety features.

The updated 2021 MG Hector facelift was launched in India in January

Engine and Transmission:

The Skoda Kushaq will be offered with a choice of two petrol engines - a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI. While the former will be tuned to make 113 bhp of maximum power, the latter will belt out 147 bhp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox along with optional 6-speed automatic transmission (1.0-Litre TSI) and 7-speed DSG (1.5-litre TSI).

On the other hand, the Kia Seltos is available with three powertrain options - 1.4-litre GDI turbo petrol, naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1.4-litre GDI turbocharged motor produces 138 bhp / 242 Nm, while the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre unit is good for 113 bhp / 144 Nm of peak torque. However, the 1.5-litre VGT diesel engine develops 113 bhp / 250 Nm of power. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, IVT, and a 7DCT.

The 5-seater Harrier is offered with a single drivetrain option only

The Tata Harrier is offered with just a single drivetrain option - a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, multijet diesel which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. It also gets an optional 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine churns out 138 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Lastly, the MG Hector facelift continues to get the same existing 1.5-litre petrol motors along with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and petrol-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and are paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic for the petrol-only version. The diesel engine, on the other hand, makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

