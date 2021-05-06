Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Facelift To Make Global Debut In May

In addition to a fresh new design, the VW Tiguan Allspace will also get advanced technical features

It was close to the end of last year that we saw the facelift of the Volkswagen Tiguan in global markets and yes, the car is coming to India as well very soon. But, now, the company is ready to showcase the facelift of the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace as well, the three-row version of the SUV. The Tiguan Allspace Facelift will be unveiled on May 12 and sales will start in Europe in the next few weeks.

In addition to a fresh new design for the exterior, there are advanced technical features: new control and assist systems that make their way into the Tiguan AllSpace facelift. It will also have a wide range of online-based services and functions on board thanks to the MIB3 Infotainment system.

India will continue to get the existing pre-facelift model for the time being

Since its introduction back in 2007, the Tiguan has gone from a newcomer to one of the best-selling SUV models on the market. One of the main factors for this success is the 2017 launch of the Tiguan Allspace

The Tiguan Allspace offers even more space with a luggage compartment volume of up to 1,920 litres. With its optional third row of seats, it also offers enough room for up to seven people. We wait to know more about the SUV.

