Volkswagen, Argo AI To Launch International Trials Of Self-Driving ID. BUZZ

The first self-driving prototypes based on the ID. BUZZ will begin testing in Munich, Germany, Volkswagen said.

Published:
VW says the self-driving version of the ID.BUZZ will facilitate commercial deployment of the tech by 2025
VW says the self-driving version of the ID.BUZZ will facilitate commercial deployment of the tech by 2025
Volkswagen AG and self-driving startup Argo AI will launch international autonomous driving trials of the all-electric VW ID.BUZZ microbus this summer, the German automaker said on Wednesday.



The company said its aim with the self-driving version of the ID.BUZZ was to facilitate commercial deployment of transport and delivery services in 2025.

"In select cities, customers will be able to have a self-driving vehicle take them to their destination," said Christian Senger, divisional director at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Volkswagen and Ford Motor Co each own stakes in Argo.



