2022 Ford Everest (Endeavour) Spotted In Australia

A prototype model of the next-generation Ford Everest, which sold in India as the Endeavour, has been spotted testing in Australia. The Australian-spec SUV is said to be locally developed by Ford and is expected to be launched in early 2022. While it's currently unclear whether Ford will bring the new-gen Endeavour (Everest) to our shores or not, considering the SUV's popularity here, India too might get it at a later stage. The current-gen Ford Endeavour was launched in India in 2016 and has already been updated twice.

Also Read: Ford F-150 Lightning Revealed Officially; Gets 483 km Range And Is Fully Loaded

The new-gen model is likely to get new headlights, which appears to get a C-shape design, inspired by the Ford F-Series

As for the Australian-spec model, the prototype Ford Everest in the photos is still heavily camouflaged so there is not much to comment on the visual aspects of the SUV. Having said that, based on it its silhouette, the SUV is expected to get a new design with redesigned front and rear sections. The exposed areas also reveal that the SUV will get new headlights, which appears to get a C-shape design, inspired by the Ford F-Series pickup trucks sold in the US. We also get to see black roof rails, a larger rear spoiler, and a new tailgate.

Also Read: 2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review

Under the hood, the new Ford Endeavour (Everest) that will be sold in Australia, will come with the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that already offered in India

We do not get to see the cabin of the SUV in these images, however, we do expect to see some considerable updates, along with a range of new and revised features. Under the hood, the new Ford Endeavour (Everest) that will be sold in Australia, will come with the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that is already offered in India. However, the Australian-spec model is also expected to get a 3.0-litre, V6 turbo-diesel engine for the top-spec variant. Ford is also expected to introduce a hybrid version of the SUV in Australia at a later date.

Source: CarAdvice