Ford F-150 Lightning Revealed Officially; Gets 483 km Range And Is Fully Loaded

The best selling vehicle in the US isn't a hatchback, sedan or SUV, it is a pickup truck - the Ford F-150 and its new electric avatar has gone official. The Ford F-150 Lighting which was announced a while ago has been officially launched and it will tout 483 kilometres of range. "For both Ford and the American auto industry, F-150 Lightning represents a defining moment as we progress toward a zero-emissions, digitally connected future," said Bill Ford, executive chair, Ford Motor Company.

"F-Series is America's best-selling truck for 44 years, the backbone of work across the country, and a trusted icon for generations of customers. Now we are revolutionising it for a new generation," he added.

"The F-150 Lightning is a massive moment for our Ford team. America's No. 1 auto brand is going zero emissions with America's favourite vehicle. It's quicker than a Raptor, with standard 4x4 and independent rear suspension; a power frunk, enough juice to run your house for three days or power an awesome tailgate, and it will forever improve with over-the-air updates," said Ford President and CEO Jim Farley, echoing Bill Ford's thoughts.

"It will be built at the Rouge factory, where Henry Ford changed the world and my grandfather punched in every day. F-150 Lightning represents all that our country can do when we push for progress," he added.

Now to be clear, the base range of the F-150 Lighting is 370 kilometres. There will be also optional premium packages with big tyres. Ford also says that it has the highest drag coefficient for any full-size Ford truck but it didn't share an official figure revealing how it compares with the competition.

Overall, there are 4 trims. Reports out of the US suggest that the premium trim levels are quite luxurious. The F-150 Lightning also gets a frunk or a front trunk with 400 litres of space.

The electric pickup truck is turning out to be a revelation

The F-150 Lighting has an all-wheel-drive (AWD) architecture split between the front and rear. The power breakdown hasn't been revealed yet. The extended range model, however, has a 420 kW motor which converts to 563 bhp and 1,050 Nm of torque. This is the maximum torque figure ever, for a Ford F-150. The extended range model will also be quick with 0-100 kmph coming in at approximately 4 seconds.

Ford will also offer a 19.2 kW charge station pro charger standard for the extended-range model. It will also give 32A mobile charger for the 370-kilometre range model. It will also get a 48A charger. On the road, it will have access to North America's largest public charging network through FordPass, accessing 63,000 charging plugs including level 2 and level 3 chargers. It will also support 150 kW chargers enabling it to get 87 km of range in about 5 minutes. It also supports the plug and charge standard like the Mustang Mach-E.

The F-150 Lighting can also tow 907 kg of payload on the standard model with 18-inch wheels. A maximum of 4,536 kilograms can be towed on the XLT and Lariat variants with the extended range package and max trailer tow package. It even supports "Pro Trailer Hitch Assist" which automatically controls steering, throttle and brake inputs to make you forget you have a hitched trailer.

It also features the latest in Ford's connected car platform. "F-150 Lightning offers an ingenious array of connected, intelligent features that improve over time via over-the-air software updates; FordPass app provides seamless access to charging stations and remote vehicle controls; available BlueCruise offers true hands-free driving on the highway, while enhanced Pro Power Onboard powers job sites or campsites."

Internally, the car has a massive 15.5-inch screen, powered by the SYNC4A platform. It supports natural language interaction, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and integrated Amazon Alexa, apart from Sync apps. There is also a 12-inch digital instrument cluster.

Users can also use the Ford F-150 Lighting as a backup power source. Ford's intelligent backup power tuns the lighting into a backup generator of sorts with 9.6 kW of power which can power home appliances, security systems going beyond basic amenities. In fact, it can power is directly from your main panel not needing you to create a separate panel for power as long as the 9.6 kW capacity is not crossed. This can be achieved through a partnership with solar provider Sun Run.

The first deliveries of the F-150 Lighting will happen in 2022 and will be available in four series in battery optics. As for the starting price - it will be below $40,000 but when incentives are added its price will be close to $30,000. The extended range model will be $10,000 more.

