  • Home
  • News
  • 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Prototype Revealed In New Images

2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Prototype Revealed In New Images

The new generation Triumph Tiger 1200 is expected to be a completely new motorcycle from the ground up, featuring a new engine and chassis.
authorBy Carandbike Team
01-Oct-21 05:57 PM IST
2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Prototype Revealed In New Images banner
Highlights
  • New Triumph Tiger 1200 will get an updated engine with T-plane crank
  • Compact dimensions, superior handling, better off-road capability
  • 2021 Triumph Tiger 1200 to be introduced later this year

Triumph Motorcycles has released a new set of pictures of the upcoming Triumph Tiger 1200. The images of the prototype Tiger 1200 show the bike being ridden on tarmac, underscoring the handling and dynamics of the new Tiger 1200 model. The all-new Tiger 1200 is expected to be a completely new model ground up and is likely to get a new frame along with the new inline-triple engine from the Speed Triple 1200 RS. The next-generation Tiger 1200 will get the T-plane crank and firing order which was introduced in the Triumph Tiger 900.

Also Read: New Triumph Tiger 1200 Will Get T-Plane Crank, 1-3-2 Firing Order In New Engine

dqlrenks

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 prototype will be a completely all-new motorcycle, featuring a new engine with 1-3-2 firing order, a T-plane crank, and built around a new chassis.

The T-plane crank design offsets the engine's firing order (1-3-2) compared to the 1-2-3 firing order of the earlier triple engine. This T-plane crank design was used first in the Tiger 900 gives the bike the low-end grunt and strong throttle character of a v-twin with a stronger mid- and top-range power of a triple. The engine character of the Tiger 900 is quite different from that of the earlier Tiger 800, and purists find the T-plane crank design a little vibey at higher revs, compared to the smooth performance of the earlier 800 cc triple. But more grunt at low revs, gives it better off-road capability.

Also Read: New Triumph Tiger 1200 Prototype Revealed In New Off-Road Video

8uq295a4

According to Triumph, the new Tiger 1200 has been desinged to offer the most compact full-sized adventure bike in the world, with superior handling and performance.

According to Triumph, the new Tiger 1200 has been designed to be the world's most compact, agile and manoeuvrable large capacity adventure motorcycle. Triumph says the new Tiger 1200 will offer maximum road and off-road capability, and will offer a new level of specification, ergonomics and handling not previously seen on any model of the Tiger 1200. The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 is expected to be unveiled within a matter of weeks, and is likely to be offered on sale in India as well, as a 2022 model.

Related Articles
New Triumph Tiger 1200 Likely To Get More Powerful Engine
New Triumph Tiger 1200 Likely To Get More Powerful Engine
2 years ago
Exclusive: 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 To Go On Sale Next Month
Exclusive: 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 To Go On Sale Next Month
5 years ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Triumph Bikes

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This festive season, which car would you love to drive home?