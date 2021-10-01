2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Prototype Revealed In New Images

Triumph Motorcycles has released a new set of pictures of the upcoming Triumph Tiger 1200. The images of the prototype Tiger 1200 show the bike being ridden on tarmac, underscoring the handling and dynamics of the new Tiger 1200 model. The all-new Tiger 1200 is expected to be a completely new model ground up and is likely to get a new frame along with the new inline-triple engine from the Speed Triple 1200 RS. The next-generation Tiger 1200 will get the T-plane crank and firing order which was introduced in the Triumph Tiger 900.

Also Read: New Triumph Tiger 1200 Will Get T-Plane Crank, 1-3-2 Firing Order In New Engine

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 prototype will be a completely all-new motorcycle, featuring a new engine with 1-3-2 firing order, a T-plane crank, and built around a new chassis.

The T-plane crank design offsets the engine's firing order (1-3-2) compared to the 1-2-3 firing order of the earlier triple engine. This T-plane crank design was used first in the Tiger 900 gives the bike the low-end grunt and strong throttle character of a v-twin with a stronger mid- and top-range power of a triple. The engine character of the Tiger 900 is quite different from that of the earlier Tiger 800, and purists find the T-plane crank design a little vibey at higher revs, compared to the smooth performance of the earlier 800 cc triple. But more grunt at low revs, gives it better off-road capability.

Also Read: New Triumph Tiger 1200 Prototype Revealed In New Off-Road Video

According to Triumph, the new Tiger 1200 has been desinged to offer the most compact full-sized adventure bike in the world, with superior handling and performance.

According to Triumph, the new Tiger 1200 has been designed to be the world's most compact, agile and manoeuvrable large capacity adventure motorcycle. Triumph says the new Tiger 1200 will offer maximum road and off-road capability, and will offer a new level of specification, ergonomics and handling not previously seen on any model of the Tiger 1200. The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 is expected to be unveiled within a matter of weeks, and is likely to be offered on sale in India as well, as a 2022 model.