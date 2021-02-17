New Cars and Bikes in India
New Triumph Tiger 1200 Likely To Get More Powerful Engine

The next-generation Triumph Tiger 1200 may get the engine of the new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, with 180 bhp and 125 Nm.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
The next-generation Triumph Tiger 1200 likely to get a new, more powerful engine

Highlights

  • Tiger 1200 likely to get more powerful 1,160 engine from Speed Triple RS
  • Lighter, leaner, more sophisticated Triumph Tiger 1200 expected
  • Updated engine internals, new bodywork and features expected

Triumph Motorcycles may be looking to update the big Tiger 1200 to take the fight to the likes of the BMW R 1250 GS, with the next iteration. According to latest reports by Motorrad Online, which has also published spy shots of a prototype of the completely updated bike undergoing tests somewhere in Europe, the updated Tiger 1200 is likely to get the new Speed Triple's engine. The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple gets a new 1,160 cc engine, which makes 180 bhp and 125 Nm. However, the thought is that the engine may be altered slightly to make it more adventure friendly, rather than give the new Tiger 1200 outright performance.

Also Read: 2021 Triumph Tiger 1200 Spotted On Test

hjojpi0g

The spy shots show a leaner Tiger 1200, with a redesigned rear wheel shaft drive

According to the report, one possibility is to increase the stroke of the engine, and make it have more grunt, rather than outright speed and performance. That should put the new Tiger 1200 squarely against the likes of the Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L and the BMW R 1250 GS. More importantly however, is the expected weight loss that the new engine is likely to bring with it. On the Speed Triple, the new model loses 7 kg, compared to the old 1050. A new, lightweight swingarm should also aid in lower weight for the new Tiger 1200. Also new is the rear-wheel shaft drive, as are the wheels and tyres.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 900 First Ride Review

Newsbeep
bvf9jpfs

Next generation Tiger 1200 likely to get comprehensive electronics suite, along with semi-active suspension

0 Comments

The spy shots of the test mule also show a larger, 21-inch front wheel, but the next-generation Tiger 1200 could also be offered with a road-oriented variant with a 19-inch front wheel. Also expected is electronic suspension, at least on the top-spec variants. The design also seems to have been changed, with elements familiar with the new Tiger 900 range, with flatter side panels. A comprehensive electronics suite is also expected, along with a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) to make the next-generation Tiger 1200 more relevant against the likes of the BMW R 1250 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4 and others. The question is, when will the next-generation Tiger 1200 be launched? We expect the new bike to be unveiled later in 2021, as a 2022 model. More details will hopefully be released in the next few months.

