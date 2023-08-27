Login

Triumph Introduces Active Preload Reduction for Lower Seat Heights in Tiger 1200 Motorcycles

Customers can activate this new minimum preload feature by holding down the 'Home' button on the switch cube for one second.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

27-Aug-23 01:30 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Triumph introduces Active Preload Reduction, enhancing Tiger 1200 suspension for lower seat heights.
  • This feature potentially reduces riding height by up to 20mm at a standstill.
  • Existing Tiger 1200 owners can access the feature during scheduled service appointments.

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled an addition to its advanced Showa semi-active suspension for the Tiger 1200 range, which initially debuted in November 2021. The company calls the enhancement as the Active Preload Reduction feature. This has been engineered to decrease the rear suspension preload as the Tiger 1200 decelerates, enabling a reduction in seat heights.

 

Also Read: TVS Teases New Apache RTR 310; Pre-Booking Started At Rs 3100
 

Currently, the GT, GT Pro, and GT Explorer models offer two seat height options: 850mm and 870mm. Meanwhile, the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer variants come with seat height of 875mm and 895mm, respectively. Through the utilisation of a supplementary low seat option, riders already have the capacity to lower the seat position by an additional 20mm, resulting in the lowest seat height of 830mm for the GT family and 855mm for the Rally family.

 


The Tiger 1200 Range consists of the GT and Rally variants.  

 

The Active Preload Reduction feature takes these advancements a step further and allows for even more significant reductions in seat heights. This innovation, contingent on the combined weight of the rider, passenger, and luggage, could potentially decrease the riding height by up to 20mm when the motorcycle comes to a complete stop.

 

Activation of this new minimum preload feature for new customers is as simple as holding down the 'Home' button on the switch cube for one second. Current Tiger 1200 owners will be able to access this feature via their dealer during their next scheduled service appointment. 

 

Also Read: All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Spied Testing In Europe

 

Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent said: “The new Tiger 1200 range is already a global success, attracting new fans and increasing Triumph’s share of this highly competitive market. This new feature can be enabled on the fly, lowering the centre of gravity at slower speeds, making it even more accessible, offering riders more confidence at slow speeds and better contact with the ground as they come to stop.”

 

The Tiger 1200 range encompasses two distinctive families: the GT family, tailored for road-focused adventures, and the Rally family, ideally suited for rugged all-terrain adventures.

 

Written by :- Ronit Agarwal 

