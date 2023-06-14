Iván Cervantes Claims Guinness World Record On Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Explorer

Spanish motorcycle racer Iván Cervantes, a five-time Enduro World Champion and Triumph Global Ambassador has made history by claiming the Guinnes World Record title for the greatest distance covered on a motorcycle in 24 hours. Riding a Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Explorer at the Nardò Technical Centre in Italy, Cervantes covered an impressive distance of over 4012.53km, surpassing the previous record by more than 600km. The record attempt was held on April 30, 2023, under the official validation by a Guinness World Records adjudicator.

Cervantes, known for his achievements in enduro and motocross, joined Triumph as an off-road brand ambassador in July 2021. His partnership with the company involved the development of upcoming motocross and enduro bikes. Prior to the record attempt, Cervantes underwent rigorous physical training on his personal Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and collaborated with professor Andrew Bagshaw from the University of Birmingham to plan his nutrition and sleep strategy.

The chosen motorcycle for the attempt was a Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Explorer. The bike received no special modifications besides the recommended running-in and first service before attempting the record-breaking ride. The Tiger 1200 series is renowned for its comfort, touring capabilities, and character. Its features, including a 30-litre fuel tank, large windscreen, heated grips and seats, an inline-triple engine, advanced electronics, and high-intensity LED lights, all contributed to Cervantes' ability to overcome various challenges during the record attempt.

The previous Guinness World Record title of 3406.17 km was set by American rider, Carl Reese, on February 26, 2017, with an average speed of 141.9 kph. Cervantes, rode at an average speed of 160 kph while also taking the speed to beyond 200kmph at the Nardò Technical Centre, shattered the existing record with a five-hour margin. Not content with surpassing the previous record, he continued to ride further on to set a new benchmark of 4000 km. In the subsequent five hours, Cervantes rode an additional 606 km. An official Guinness World Records adjudicator witnessed the record attempt and confirmed the final distance travelled in 24 hours as 4012.53 km, with an average speed of 167.79 kmph.

Commenting on the achievement, Nick Bloor, CEO, Triumph Motorcycles said, ‘Iván’s achievement in taking the Guinness World Records title on the Tiger 1200 is simply incredible! His determination and perseverance have led him not only to beat the existing record, but to add almost 20 per cent to the distance travelled in 24 hours. An outstanding effort, and one that everyone at Triumph is incredibly proud to have supported.



