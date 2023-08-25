Login

TVS Teases New Apache RTR 310; Pre-Booking Started At Rs 3100

The much-awaited Apache RTR 310 will be the flagship naked motorcycle in the RTR range
By Janak Sorap

3 mins read

25-Aug-23 11:14 AM IST

  • All-new Apache RTR 310 teased
  • Will be powered by the 312 cc liquid-cooled mill from the Apache RR 310
  • Pre-booking is open for an amount of Rs 3100

The time has finally come, as TVS Motor Company has released a teaser of the Apache RTR 310 through its social media platforms confirming the launch of the motorcycle. According to the teaser video, the Apache RTR 310 is set to be officially launched on September 6, while the company has commenced pre-bookings for the naked flagship motorcycle for an amount of Rs 3100 through its official website.

The motorcycle will have a naked look with an exposed chassis

 

The teaser video provides a silhouette of the motorcycle from different angles followed by action stunt sequences, the former revealing a couple of details of the motorcycle and the latter the bike’s character. While the Apache RTR 310 will share most of its underpinning with the fully-faired Apache RR 310, the RTR 310 will feature a naked styling with an exposed look of the mechanicals and chassis, like the other models in the RTR range. The bike will feature an aggressive front end with a split-type LED headlamp setup, followed by a gold-finished flat and wide handlebar. The tank has edgy lines highlighting a bike’s aggressive styling. The saddle will be a split-seat type with an exposed rear subframe. The tail lamp will have a split-type design, something similar to what TVS has been following with its recent motorcycles.

Will shared its underpinning with the fully-faired Apache RR 310

 

Apart from that, the bike will feature an upside-down fork setup finished in gold and a monoshock at the rear. Expect TVS to offer the RTR 310 with adjustable suspension as an option, like the RR 310 BTO variant. Braking on the motorcycle will be employed by petal-type disc brakes at both ends, equipped with dual-channel ABS. Apart from the features offered on the Apache RR 310, it could be possible that TVS might consider equipping the RTR 310 with traction control, a quick-shifter and more.

The motorcycle will be powered by the same 312 cc reverse-inclined single-pot liquid-cooled mill that registers 33 bhp and 27.3 Nm, mated to the 6-speed gearbox. The unit gets four riding modes on the RR 310 – Urban, Rain, Sport and Track. On the faired cousin, the motorcycle is rated to achieve 0-60 kmph in 2.93 seconds and a top speed of 160 kmph. Expect the RTR 310 to be a little quicker and faster, owing to its lower kerb weight.

Once launched, expect the RTR 310 to be priced lower than the RR 310, currently retailing at Rs 2.65 lakh, ex-showroom. That said, one can expect the motorcycle to be priced in the ballpark of Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh, ex-showroom. On the competition front, the RTR 310 will lock horns with the BMW G 310 R, KTM 390 Duke and Duke 250, and the recently launched Triumph Speed 400.

