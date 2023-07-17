Upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 Spied On Test!

The Apache RR 310 is TVS’ flagship fully-faired motorcycle, a creation of the Hosur-based bike baker’s strategic alliance with BMW Motorrad. While the latter already has three motorcycles on offer – the G 310 R, G 310 RR and the G 310 GS, based on the same platform, TVS has only been offering the Apache RR 310, using the shared underpinnings. Now, after much anticipation, spy pics of the naked Apache RTR 310 have started to surface on the internet and social media platforms, revealing information on the motorcycle.

Sculpted tail section looks nice, especially with the split-type brake lamp

The test mule of the motorcycle was spotted while on a road test under heavy camouflage. The spy images provide a better look at the bike’s rear section, revealing new details of the motorcycle. While TVS has stripped away the RR 310’s fairing, being a naked street bike, the upcoming RTR 310 will feature a minimalistic look, with a sculpted tail section. Instead of a one-piece tail light, the RTR 310 will feature a split-type brake lamp unit with two vertical LED stacks. The licence plate is located on the tyre hugger, and so are the turn indicators. This has resulted in a clean and sporty look for the bike’s tail section. While we can’t confirm due to the quality of the images, the bike appears to be riding on Michelin Road 5 tyres. Apart from that, the exhaust canister on the test bike looks very similar to that on the RR 310 and BMW’s 310 bikes.

The motorcycle will feature a twin-pod LED headlamp derived from the RR 310

For the other observations, the partial view of the instrument console suggests it will be a horizontal touch screen unit instead of the vertical one, as on the RR 310. Lastly, the headlight on the Apache RTR 310 will feature a twin-pod setup derived from the RR 310 in a packaging more in line with the other naked bikes in the Apache series. The bike will be powered by the same 312.7 cc reverse-inclined liquid-cooled motor from the RR 310.

Going by the images, we feel the test mule was close to being production-ready, suggesting the unveiling to happen towards the end of 2023 and the official launch in January 2024. In terms of pricing, while the RR 310 retails at Rs 2.72 lakh (ex-showroom), we expect TVS to introduce the Apache RTR 310 in the ballpark of Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of competition, the Apache RTR 310 will rival against the likes of the Honda CB300R, Keeway K300 N and BMW G 310 R in its segment, and the KTM 390 Duke and Triumph Speed 400 due to their respective pricing.

