Upcoming New Triumph Tiger 1200 Prototype Revealed In New Off-Road Video

Motocross legend, NASCAR racer and now Triumph development rider Ricky Carmichael was taken on by Triumph Motorcycles to develop the British brand's upcoming dirt and enduro range. But from a latest video and photos released by Triumph, it appears Carmichael is also helping with the new Tiger 1200 prototype. Carmichael has had many accomplishments in life, winning 67 National Championships, before turning pro at age 17. In his pro career he won a record 15 motocross championships, with 2 perfect seasons, and a further 5 Supercross championships.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 1200 Will Get T-Plane Crank

Over both motocross and supercross Ricky Carmichael won an unsurpassed 150 races, and he was voted AMA Rider of the Year 5 times during his career. No wonder than, that he earned the nickname GOAT (Greatest of All Time) for winning more AMA SX/MX races combined and braking more records than any rider in the series' history. In the latest video, Carmichael has swung a leg over the big bore adventure bike, and shows him hitting the road, before hitting the dirt. The video showcases Ricky sliding the big machine in the dirt, and considering Carmichael is only 5'6" in height, it seems quite easy for him to get a foot down on from what is a full-size and tall-ish adventure bike.

Also Read: 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Prototype Revealed

Ricky Carmichael riding the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 prototype

"This thing is sweet! I know a lot of time and effort has gone into this new 1200, and it shows. It handles phenomenally," said Carmichael."It's like a Tiger 900 on steroids!"

Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles Announces New Motocross, Enduro Bikes

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 will be slimmer than before, and will be more off-road capable than ever before.

More details and specifications about the new Triumph Tiger 1200 are expected to be announced soon. From what we know, the big Tiger will come with the T-Plane crank and same firing order of the inline three-cylinder engine as the Tiger 900. While in output terms, it may not rival the 170 bhp Ducati Multistrada V4, the new Tiger 1200 is expected to offer more rideability, better handling, and more off-road capability than ever before. Can't wait to see what Triumph unveils, and hopefully get to swing a leg over it as well!