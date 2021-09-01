2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Prototype Revealed; In Final Stages Of Testing

Triumph seems to be overhauling its adventure motorcycle line-up for global markets. With the all-new Tiger 900 launching last year and Triumph teasing the Trident 660-based adventure bike barely a couple of weeks ago, the British motorcycle manufacturer has now released images of a camouflaged prototype of the Tiger 1200, which is said to be in final stages of testing. Triumph did not give an indication of the launch timeline, but we expect the new Tiger 1200 to make its global debut later this year, with sales beginning in early 2022.

(The 2022 Tiger 1200 is likely to get the same engine as the Speed Triple, but in a different state of tune. Also, the photo clearly shows that the bike retains its shaft drive)

The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 is likely to be a completely new model ground up and is likely to get a new frame along with the new inline-triple engine from the Speed Triple. On the super naked, the triple engine makes 178 bhp at 10,750 rpm along with 125 Nm of peak torque coming in at 9,000 rpm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The upcoming Tiger 1200 could see the same engine being used in maybe a different state of tune, with the torque coming in lower and having a wider power band.

(The 2022 Tiger 1200 is likely to be laden with electronics and get a road-biased GT variant along with an off-road focussed Rally variant)

The other big change is that the prototype seems to have a new dual-sided swingarm but is still shaft-driven, replacing the single-sided shaft driven swingarm on the older model. The steel trellis frame is new too and the engine works as a stress member as well. The cycle parts will be new too and the design seems to be inspired by the current generation Tiger 900, which is something that we like. The radiator too seems to get a split design, similar to what the current Tiger 900 gets. They have been mounted right behind the side panels, which mean that there is scope for the wheelbase to be shortened, compared to the older model.

In the photos, the Tiger 1200 prototype looks compact, more proportionate than the previous generation model, with a lot of bulk being reduced. The new engine, along with the new frame is likely to result in significant weight savings. Triumph goes on to claim that the new Tiger 1200 will be lighter than its closest rival, which could be a hint to the BMW R 1250 GS. Make no mistake, the new-gen Tiger 1200 is likely to get a road-biased 'GT' variant and an off-road spec 'Rally' variant, similar to what we see on the current Tiger 900 range.