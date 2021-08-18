Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Design Prototype Teased

Triumph Motorcycles has teased the design prototype of a new half-faired Speed Triple, called the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR design concept, which could be a hint at the British brand's return to superbike production. The Speed Triple 1200 RR design prototype has been teased in a brief teaser video, but more details have not been announced yet. We can however, get an idea of what the bike will look like from the silhouette teased in the video. Called the Speed Triple 1200 RR, the new bike could be based on the current Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS super-naked.

Watch the video teaser:

The Speed Triple 1200 RS features a 1,160 cc triple-cylinder engine which is 7 kg lighter than before. It makes 178 bhp at 10,750 rpm along with 125 Nm of peak torque coming in at 9,000 rpm. This same engine is expected to be used in the upcoming Speed Triple 1200 RR, and will possibly come with a bi-directional quickshifter, as well as electronics suite powered by a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), with cornering ABS, cornering traction control, front wheel lift control and at least 5 riding modes.

Triumph says that the new Speed Triple 1200 RS is the best-handling iteration of the super-naked yet. Plus, it is 10 kg lighter than before.

The chassis of the 1200 RS is of light aluminium and the RS gets top-spec Ohlins NIX30 upside down forks which are adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping. At the rear is a Ohlins TTX36 twin-tube monoshock which is also fully adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping. The same hardware is likely to be carried over the Speed Triple 1200 RR. The frame of the RR teased in the video seems to be from the Speed Triple 1200 RS, and braking hardware will also be the same Brembo Stylema radial monobloc calipers gripping twin 320 mm discs up front, and a Brembo twin-piston caliper at the rear, gripping a 270 mm rotor.

From what we can see from the video, the tail section appears to be unchanged from the Speed Triple 1200 RS naked. Although the rear pillion seat is covered by a seat cowl, pillion footpegs are a giveaway that the RR will come with a pillion seat. At the front is a fairing, which covers the electronically adjustable front forks and the TFT screen. The handlebar position though doesn't seem to be very aggressive, so the 1200 RR will be more of a road-focussed sportbike, rather than being an out and out track-focussed machine. The new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR is expected to be revealed in production form next year, so hopefully the wait won't be too long, for this new litre-class superbike from Triumph.