2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Unveiled

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the all-new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR, extending the Speed Triple family with what is a retro-styled racer. The Speed Triple 1200 RR is based on the naked Speed Triple 1200 RS, but it's more than just a half-fairing slapped on the naked. The two bikes share the same 178 bhp, 1160 cc, inline three-cylinder engine, but the Speed Triple 1200 RR has been described as a modern cafe racer, which is a much more track-focussed machine than the naked 1200 RS, based on the same platform.

The most obvious and noticeable change is the single round headlight, which replaces the twin headlamps of the Speed Triple 1200 RS. Also added are the clip-on handlebars, and the footpegs have been moved backwards to offer a sportier and more forward-leaning riding position, suitable for the track. On the RR, Triumph has also upgraded the suspension, with an Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronically-adjustable semi-active system. Both the front and rear suspension are fully adjustable, and the semi-active system continuously adjusts compression and rebound damping to match riding style, speed and acceleration.

The 1,160 cc inline three-cylinder engine makes 178 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 125 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm.

The 17-inch cast aluminium wheels are the same as the Speed Triple 1200 RR, but now come shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres. For even stronger performance, Triumph offers track use-only Diablo Supercorsa SC2 V3 tyres. Braking duties are handled by Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers gripping 320 mm twin discs on the front wheel, while a Brembo twin-piston caliper grips a 220 mm single disc on the rear wheel. Seat height is at 830 mm, while kerb weight is 199 kg.

The 1160 cc, triple engine makes 178 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 125 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm. The exhaust system is similar, but with a brushed stainless steel silencer and black end cap.The engine is paired with a stacked six-speed transmission and a slip-and-assist clutch. A quick shifter derived from Triumph's involvement in the Moto2 championship comes standard. On upshifts, the Triumph Shift Assist adjusts ignition, fuel and throttle angle to relieve pressure on the gears. For downshifts, the system controls throttle blips for smoother gear changes.

The Speed Triple 1200 RR comes with five riding modes, an IMU which powers the cornering ABS, switcable cornering traction control, advanced front wheel lift control, and fully adjustable cruise control. The bike gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument console, illuminated switch cubes and keyless system. The 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR has been priced at GBP 17,950 and will go on sale from January 2022 in Europe. So far, there's no confirmation if the Speed Triple RR will be launched in India.