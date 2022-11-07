2023 Audi Q8 E-Tron, Q8 E-Tron Sportback Teased Ahead Of Official Debut

Audi is all set to pull the wraps off the 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback on November 9, and ahead of its official debut, the Ingolstadt-based carmaker has now released a couple of teasers ahead of the debut. The two new models will officially replace the existing e-tron and e-tron Sportback in the company’s line-up. While the teasers themselves do not say that these are the Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback, however in the caption, Audi says that these are the Q8 e-tron models.

Last year, Audi has confirmed that the new-gen Q8 e-tron and the Q8 e-tron Sportback will be the successors of the current e-tron models. At the moment not a lot is known about the new electric SUVs, however, in a couple of days, we’ll get to know everything about what they look like and what they have to offer in terms of technical specifications. Having said that, both cars will get massive upgrades with regard to the battery and are expected to offer a range of up to 600 km, on the WLTP cycle.

The Q8 e-tron and the Q8 e-tron Sportback will continue to be based on the MLB Evo architecture shared with the petrol-fueled Q8. The carmaker is also planning to introduce a smaller Q6 e-tron range later, which will be positioned below the Q8 e-tron models, however, they will be based on a dedicated electric car platform.

We would expect Audi to launch the upcoming Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback in India, sometime towards the second half of 2023.