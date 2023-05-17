2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V: All You Need To Know

Since its launch in 2019, the Hero XPulse 200 has seen consistent updates. Be it the BS6 updates, or the rally kit, and the 4-valve engine, the XPulse 200 has seen significant success. For 2023, Hero MotoCorp launched the XPulse 200 4V with yet another round of updates. We break it down and tell you what the updates are.

OBD-2 & E20 Compliant

The Hero XPulse 200 4V conforms to On-board Diagnostics-II, which means it can detect errors or malfunction on the motorcycle and can inform the rider about it via the malfunction indicator light. The 200 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine is now E20 compliant too, which means it can run on petrol with 20 per cent Ethanol blend.

ABS Modes

There’s no doubting the off-road credentials of the Hero XPulse 200 4V. And now, the company offers the motorcycle with three ABS modes – Road, off-road and rally. The road mode keeps the single-channel ABS fully functional with maximum intervention. The off-road mode allows for reduced intervention and better deceleration in conditions with less traction. And finally, in the Rally mode, the ABS is switched off completely. And to re-iterate, the ABS on the motorcycle is a single-channel unit, functional only on the front wheel.

Features Updates

Along with the updated engine and new ABS modes, the motorcycle also gets a new LED headlight with over 230 per cent better intensity. The USB charging port now moves to a more ergonomic location and the rally windscreen is now 60 mm taller. The knuckle guards are now closed loop, making for better rigidity. The switchgear sees an update too, along with the instrument console. The footpegs see a slight reposition, going lower by 35 mm and back by 8 mm. Hero says, this offers more room for the rider’s foot and better ergonomics when standing up and riding. Lastly, the luggage carrier at the rear is now a new unit, with provision to secure bungee cords as well.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro

The Rally variant of the motorcycle is now called the ‘Pro’ variant and it gets features like adjustable front suspension, with 250 mm travel, while the rear suspension offers 200 mm of travel and gets 10-step adjustability. The seat height increases to 850 mm, which may not be comfortable for shorter riders. The ground clearance too increases to 270 mm, which led Hero to offer a longer side-stand along with an extended gear-lever. All it misses are the knobby tyres and the flat rally seat, which were offered with the Rally kit.

Prices

The base variant of the Hero XPulse 200 4V is priced at Rs. 1,43,516 while the Pro variant, with more features, is priced at Rs. 1,50,891. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. What is also interesting is the fact at Rs. 1.51 lakh, the Hero XPulse 200 4V is one of the most affordable motorcycle on sale to offer adjustable suspension.