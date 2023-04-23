2023 Range Rover Sport SV Teased; Reveal On May 31

Land Rover has teased the more performance-oriented version of the Range Rover Sport. The car will be the successor to the Range Rover SVR and feature higher power figures along with sportier design language than the standard model. The car will no longer be called the SVR and will be called just ‘SV’ instead. The SUV will see a reveal on May 31.

The car will feature the same design as the standard Range Rover Sport with a few cosmetic tweaks

The SUV has been spotted testing on multiple occasions and has been shown to feature the same design as the standard Range Rover Sport. The car will however, most likely feature plenty of cosmetic tweaks that will make it sportier. The previous generation of the SUV came with some carbon fiber inserts along with air intakes on the hood and hence it is possible that this generation could come with the same. The interior of the car will also feature the same layout as the standard model but could come with a few extra features like lightweight Sport Seats with SV branding along with a few changes in the choice of materials used and colour options.

The car is expected to come with many new features from the brand

While the previous generation of the Range Rover SVR featured the supercharged 5.0-liter V8, it is possible that Land Rover might not carry the engine forward, owing to the stringent emission norms that are in place now. The new car will most likely feature a new engine from the brand, that is smaller in size or one that will be sourced from another manufacturer. There are reports on the internet which state that if this is the case, the engine will be sourced from BMW. Land Rover has described the new SV to be the fastest Range Rover ever made and this could mean that it comes with a higher power output and torque figures than its predecessor.

The car will likely feature a completely different engine from its predecessor

The SV will only be sold in limited numbers initially and as an invitation-only model. Expect the car to be priced well above its other variants.