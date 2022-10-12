2023 Rezvani Vengence Is A Cadillac Escalade-Based Bullet Proof SUV

American automotive firm Rezvani has revealed yet another outlandish designed uber luxury SUV. Called the Rezvani Vengence, the three-row SUV started life as a Cadillac Escalade but features an extensive redesign that gives it look more akin to something you will see in a video game. To that end Rezvani hired a video game vehicle developer to design the vehicle.

The edgy and angular exterior design is in line with other Rezvani models with buyers offered a whole host of customisation options to do up the vehicle. While the front resembles a military-grade off-roader the rear design reduces the SUV's glasshouse. The third row occupants do not get windows while the rear windscreen too is deleted with a high-set lightbar sitting high-up on the tailgate. There is also an extensive list of options to choose from. Options include electrified door handles, bullet proof body panels and doors, run flat tyres, ultra-bright lights, sirens and even a thermal night vision camera.

Inside, the basic design of the cabin is shared with the Cadillac Escalade which means you get the wide display sitting atop the centre console with the Cadillac badging replaced by Rezvani badges. It gets all the bells and whistles inside the cabin including panoramic sunroof, high end audio system and driver assistance systems from the Cadillac donor SUV.

Under the bonnet, the Rezvani gets the same engine line-up as the Escalade. This includes a 3.0-litre Duramax V6 diesel, 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 and the supercharged V8 from the Escalade-V. All three engines are paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The company says prices for the SUV start at $250,000 (Rs 2.05 crore approx) before any options.