Rezvani Beast Reborn As V8-Powered Armoured Supercar

Rezvani has pulled the wraps off the 2024 Beast, an exclusive all-American supercar limited to just 20 units. Unlike its predecessor which focused on light weight and was based on an Ariel Atom, the latest Beast is based on the new C8 Corvette replete with a turbocharged V8 under the hood.

Priced at a staggering USD 485,000 or about Rs. 4.02 crore before tax and options, this limited-run model gets an extensive redesign over its donor car with a sleeker design and more flowing design. Distinctive design elements include dihedral doors, which the company calls Dragon Wings, a removable targa roof, sleek tail-lamps and the vertically stacked quad exhaust. The car rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.

In terms of dimensions, the Beast measures 4,683 mm in length, 2,034 mm in width and sits on a 2,725 mm wheelbase.

Rezvani says that it made extensive use of 3D CAD technology in the vehicle’s design and engineering with the bodyshell constructed with a specialised carbon fibre infused with high-temperature resins - reminiscent of materials found in fighter jets.

Behind the passenger compartment sits a twin-turbocharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine capable to developing up to 986 bhp and 1190 Nm of peak torque. Rezvani claims a 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 2.5 seconds making the new Beast as fast as quick as its predecessor. Power is sent to the wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Rezvani also offers buyers a list of customisable options that includes ballistic protection for both body and windows. There’s also a ‘007 Package’ that adds features, like sirens, blinding lights, magnetic deadbolts, electrified door handles, a thermal night vision camera, military-rated run-flat tires, a pepper spray dispenser, and even a smoke screen generator.