Rezvani Beast Reborn As V8-Powered Armoured Supercar
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 19, 2024
Highlights
- Based on the Chevrolet C8 Corvette
- Powered by a twin-turbo 6.2-litre V8
- Limited to just 20 units
Rezvani has pulled the wraps off the 2024 Beast, an exclusive all-American supercar limited to just 20 units. Unlike its predecessor which focused on light weight and was based on an Ariel Atom, the latest Beast is based on the new C8 Corvette replete with a turbocharged V8 under the hood.
Priced at a staggering USD 485,000 or about Rs. 4.02 crore before tax and options, this limited-run model gets an extensive redesign over its donor car with a sleeker design and more flowing design. Distinctive design elements include dihedral doors, which the company calls Dragon Wings, a removable targa roof, sleek tail-lamps and the vertically stacked quad exhaust. The car rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.
In terms of dimensions, the Beast measures 4,683 mm in length, 2,034 mm in width and sits on a 2,725 mm wheelbase.
Rezvani says that it made extensive use of 3D CAD technology in the vehicle’s design and engineering with the bodyshell constructed with a specialised carbon fibre infused with high-temperature resins - reminiscent of materials found in fighter jets.
Behind the passenger compartment sits a twin-turbocharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine capable to developing up to 986 bhp and 1190 Nm of peak torque. Rezvani claims a 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 2.5 seconds making the new Beast as fast as quick as its predecessor. Power is sent to the wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Rezvani also offers buyers a list of customisable options that includes ballistic protection for both body and windows. There’s also a ‘007 Package’ that adds features, like sirens, blinding lights, magnetic deadbolts, electrified door handles, a thermal night vision camera, military-rated run-flat tires, a pepper spray dispenser, and even a smoke screen generator.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-2119 second ago
First launched in 2015, the Creta has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market for 8 years now. In fact, the company claims that on average it sells 1 Creta every 5 minutes.
1 hour ago
The image featured comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi astride the camouflaged Rizta ahead of its reveal expected later this year.
1 hour ago
It comes with a special capsule collection of bespoke clothing from Private White V.C.
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 has already been launched in Europe and the US, and is all set to be launched in India soon.
Triumph has reworked the engine to improve refinement and low-end performance along with making changes to the rider ergonomics.
Mitsubishi Corporation is investing $300 million with TVS Mobility to form a new joint venture called TVS Vehicle Mobility Solutions
6 hours ago
Max Verstappen's participation in Season 6 addresses previous concerns about portrayal, emphasising the importance of an accurate representation while acknowledging the need for dramatic storytelling
21 hours ago
The mini motorcycle is powered by a 124cc single-pot motor and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox
21 hours ago
Dedicated to the clothing and lifestyle brand Supreme, this Streetfighter V4 S Supreme is the newest special edition variant
1 day ago
The 2024 Eliminator 400 brings with it new colours, mild tweaks to the design and some additional features.
1 year ago
Designed by a video game vehicle developer, the Vengence can be specced with a host of military upgrades including bullet proof panelling, pepper spray, gas masks and more.
4 years ago
Rezvani teased the Tank last week and we told you all about it but now we finally get to see all of it. It's big, radical and a guaranteed attraction seeker. Its latest model- the 2020 Rezvani Tank too stands afoot on that front and among quite a few radical elements in the new SUV, the most talked about is the one under its hood. It's a Dodge sourced 6.2-litre, V8, supercharged engine which belts out a whopping 1000 horses and a humongous peak torque of 1180 Nm and just to hear an SUV developing that kind of power figures is mind boggling.
4 years ago
The Rezvani Tank is no ordinary SUV for sure and there is nothing of sorts corresponding to its capabilities or demeanour. It's different from any other SUV and has been built to take on the toughest of trails and make way through the harshest of terrains. Moreover, its armoured looks remain one of the biggest takeaways and even a Jeep Wrangler would look humble standing beside this hunk. We will get to see it really soon when it will break cover later this week and lucky owners are expecting to get the deliveries by the end of this year.
4 years ago
The new 2020 Rezvani Tank will make its debut in the next few months in international markets with deliveries beginning by the end of 2019
6 years ago
US Automobile company Rezvani has unveiled its latest model, the Rezvani Tank SUV. It is a 4x4 SUV which gets ballistics protection, night-vision and other such features. The prices start at $178,000.