Login

Rezvani Beast Reborn As V8-Powered Armoured Supercar

Based on the C8 Corvette, the new Beast is limited to just 20 units and can be optioned with ballistics protection.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Based on the Chevrolet C8 Corvette
  • Powered by a twin-turbo 6.2-litre V8
  • Limited to just 20 units

Rezvani has pulled the wraps off the 2024 Beast, an exclusive all-American supercar limited to just 20 units. Unlike its predecessor which focused on light weight and was based on an Ariel Atom, the latest Beast is based on the new C8 Corvette replete with a turbocharged V8 under the hood.

Priced at a staggering USD 485,000 or about Rs. 4.02 crore before tax and options, this limited-run model gets an extensive redesign over its donor car with a sleeker design and more flowing design. Distinctive design elements include dihedral doors, which the company calls Dragon Wings, a removable targa roof, sleek tail-lamps and the vertically stacked quad exhaust. The car rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.

 

In terms of dimensions, the Beast measures 4,683 mm in length, 2,034 mm in width and sits on a 2,725 mm wheelbase. 

Rezvani says that it made extensive use of 3D CAD technology in the vehicle’s design and engineering with the bodyshell constructed with a specialised carbon fibre infused with high-temperature resins - reminiscent of materials found in fighter jets.

 

Behind the passenger compartment sits a twin-turbocharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine capable to developing up to 986 bhp and 1190 Nm of peak torque. Rezvani claims a 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 2.5 seconds making the new Beast as fast as quick as its predecessor. Power is sent to the wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. 

 

Rezvani also offers buyers a list of customisable options that includes ballistic protection for both body and windows. There’s also a ‘007 Package’ that adds features, like sirens, blinding lights, magnetic deadbolts, electrified door handles, a thermal night vision camera, military-rated run-flat tires, a pepper spray dispenser, and even a smoke screen generator. 

# Rezvani Motors# Rezvani Automotive Designs# Rezvani# Rezvani Beast# 2024 Rezvani Beast# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hyundai Creta Crosses 1 Million Units Sales Milestone In India
Hyundai Creta Crosses 1 Million Units Sales Milestone In India
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-2119 second ago

First launched in 2015, the Creta has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market for 8 years now. In fact, the company claims that on average it sells 1 Creta every 5 minutes.

Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online
Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The image featured comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi astride the camouflaged Rizta ahead of its reveal expected later this year.

One-Of-One Bentley Bentayga Pays Tribute To World War I Veteran
One-Of-One Bentley Bentayga Pays Tribute To World War I Veteran
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

It comes with a special capsule collection of bespoke clothing from Private White V.C.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Teased Ahead Of India Launch
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Teased Ahead Of India Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 has already been launched in Europe and the US, and is all set to be launched in India soon.

Triumph Tiger 1200 Lineup Updated For 2024; Gets Cosmetic And Mechanical Tweaks
Triumph Tiger 1200 Lineup Updated For 2024; Gets Cosmetic And Mechanical Tweaks
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Triumph has reworked the engine to improve refinement and low-end performance along with making changes to the rider ergonomics.

Mitsubishi Partners With TVS Mobility For $300M Joint Venture in India
Mitsubishi Partners With TVS Mobility For $300M Joint Venture in India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Mitsubishi Corporation is investing $300 million with TVS Mobility to form a new joint venture called TVS Vehicle Mobility Solutions

Formula 1's "Drive to Survive" Returns for Season 6: Release Date & What to Expect
Formula 1's "Drive to Survive" Returns for Season 6: Release Date & What to Expect
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Max Verstappen's participation in Season 6 addresses previous concerns about portrayal, emphasising the importance of an accurate representation while acknowledging the need for dramatic storytelling

2024 Honda Grom Unveiled
2024 Honda Grom Unveiled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The mini motorcycle is powered by a 124cc single-pot motor and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Supreme Special Edition Showcased
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Supreme Special Edition Showcased
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Dedicated to the clothing and lifestyle brand Supreme, this Streetfighter V4 S Supreme is the newest special edition variant

Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Updated With New Colours, More Features
Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Updated With New Colours, More Features
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The 2024 Eliminator 400 brings with it new colours, mild tweaks to the design and some additional features.

2023 Rezvani Vengence Is A Cadillac Escalade-Based Bullet Proof SUV
2023 Rezvani Vengence Is A Cadillac Escalade-Based Bullet Proof SUV
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Designed by a video game vehicle developer, the Vengence can be specced with a host of military upgrades including bullet proof panelling, pepper spray, gas masks and more.

2020 Rezvani Tank Unveiled
2020 Rezvani Tank Unveiled
c&b icon By Shubham Parashar
calendar-icon

4 years ago

Rezvani teased the Tank last week and we told you all about it but now we finally get to see all of it. It's big, radical and a guaranteed attraction seeker. Its latest model- the 2020 Rezvani Tank too stands afoot on that front and among quite a few radical elements in the new SUV, the most talked about is the one under its hood. It's a Dodge sourced 6.2-litre, V8, supercharged engine which belts out a whopping 1000 horses and a humongous peak torque of 1180 Nm and just to hear an SUV developing that kind of power figures is mind boggling.

2020 Rezvani Tank Teased Ahead Of Its Debut
2020 Rezvani Tank Teased Ahead Of Its Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 years ago

The Rezvani Tank is no ordinary SUV for sure and there is nothing of sorts corresponding to its capabilities or demeanour. It's different from any other SUV and has been built to take on the toughest of trails and make way through the harshest of terrains. Moreover, its armoured looks remain one of the biggest takeaways and even a Jeep Wrangler would look humble standing beside this hunk. We will get to see it really soon when it will break cover later this week and lucky owners are expecting to get the deliveries by the end of this year.

2020 Rezvani Tank Teased
2020 Rezvani Tank Teased
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 years ago

The new 2020 Rezvani Tank will make its debut in the next few months in international markets with deliveries beginning by the end of 2019

Rezvani Motors Shows Off New Tank SUV
Rezvani Motors Shows Off New Tank SUV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 years ago

US Automobile company Rezvani has unveiled its latest model, the Rezvani Tank SUV. It is a 4x4 SUV which gets ballistics protection, night-vision and other such features. The prices start at $178,000.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Rezvani Beast Reborn As V8-Powered Armoured Supercar
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved