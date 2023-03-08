2023 World Car of The Year Awards: Top Three Finalists In Each Category Announced

  • Home
The World Car jury has announced the final three shortlists in each category of the World Car Awards with the winners to be announced next month.
  • Hyundai Ioniq 6 makes final cut in multiple categories
  • India-made Citroen C3 remains in contention for World Urban Car
  • Ioniq 6, X1 and Niro in contention for top honours

The 2023 World Car of The Year awards have now entered the final stretch with the top three finalists in each category now having been picked. The winners in each category will be announced next month on April 5 at the New York International Auto Show. 

The Ioniq 6 makes it to the final three in multiple categories.

 

Starting things off with the World Car Of The Year category, the list of 10 semi-finalists announced last month has been reduced to just three. BMW remains in contention with the new-gen X1 and iX1 while the Hyundai Motor Group fields the other two models in the category. Hyundai’s own Ioniq 6 remains a strong contender while sister brand Kia also stays in the running with the Niro. The three cars were picked out from a list of 10 cars which included the likes of the new Mercedes-Benz C-class, Nissan Z and Honda HR-V.

Also read: World Car Awards 2023 Finalists Announced; Made-In-India Citroen C3 Makes It To The List Of Nominees
 

BMW 7 Series and i7 are in contention for the World Luxury Car award.

 

In the World Electric Vehicle category, the Ioniq 6 here too makes the final cut alongside the new BMW i7 and the Lucid Air. The BMW i7 (standard BMW 7 Series also included) and Lucid Air also make it to the final three of the World Luxury Car category with Hyundai’s Group luxury car brand Genesis also making the final list with its flagship G90 sedan. The three models were able to fend off challenges from the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport to make it to the final three.

New Range Rover makes the cut in the World Car Design category.

 

In the World Performance Car category the Kia EV6 GT, Nissan Z and Toyota GR Corolla make the final cut with the BMW M4 CSL and Porsche 911 GT3 RS no longer in contention.

 

The World Urban Car category remains unchanged since the last round with the India-made Citroen C3 still in contention. The category only had three model automatically making the cars finalists in the segment.

 

The World Car jury also announced the top three finalists for the World Car Design award. While all models in the shortlist were in contention for the award in the previous round only the Hyundai Ioniq 6, Range Rover and Lucid Air make the final cut.

