2023 Yamaha R15M: What’s New

The 2023 updates to Yamaha’s range of motorcycles bring some subtle changes to the Yamaha R15M.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
15-Feb-23 01:27 PM IST
2023 Yamaha R15M: What’s New banner
Highlights
  • R15M gets minor cosmetic tweaks and some new features
  • Engine updated to meet upcoming emission standards
  • Available in a single colour priced at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom)

Yamaha launched the new R15M in India back in 2021 and now for 2023 the company has rolled in some updates. The updated R15M retains the styling and colour scheme that arrived in 2021 though there are tweaks in terms of the equipment and a subtle styling tweak. So, what has changed on the 2023 model? Let’s take a look.

Also read: 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2.0: Top 5 Features
 

While the new colour TFT instrument cluster is the most obvious change to the 2023 bike, we’ll get to that later. In terms of design, the R7-inspired look is retained for 2023 with the single centrally positioned LED headlamp module housed in the central intake duct. What’s changed are the indicators protruding from the fairing with the previous units replaced by slightly sleeker LED units. The colour too stays unchanged for 2023 with the R15M only available in Metallic Grey.

Also read: Yamaha India Launches 2023 Model Year Range With Updated Tech And Features
 

Now we come to the new colour TFT instrument cluster which is the biggest update to the 2023 model-year bike. The new unit is inspired by the one in the R1 and not only shows all relevant riding data but also offers Bluetooth connectivity in conjunction with the Y-Connect mobile app. The paired app allows users to receive call and message notifications on the TFT screen along with access to details such as last parked location, fuel consumption tracker, malfunction notifications and more.

The rest of the kit has been carried over so you still get bits such as the upside-down front fork, dual channel ABS, traction control, bi-functional LED headlamp, an assist and slipper clutch and a quick shifter.

Powering the bike is the familiar 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine developing 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm. The unit has been updated to meet the upcoming emission regulations and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Related Articles
Yamaha India Launches 2023 Model Year Range With Updated Tech And Features
Yamaha India Launches 2023 Model Year Range With Updated Tech And Features
1 day ago
Yamaha Previews Self-Balancing Tech For Motorcycles
Yamaha Previews Self-Balancing Tech For Motorcycles
2 months ago
EICMA 2022: 2023 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ Revealed With New Tech
EICMA 2022: 2023 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ Revealed With New Tech
3 months ago
EICMA 2022: Yamaha Niken GT Breaks Cover With Updates For 2023
EICMA 2022: Yamaha Niken GT Breaks Cover With Updates For 2023
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift LXI (O)
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Maruti Suzuki
Swift LXI (O)
  • 55,585 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
4.65 LakhEMI starts @ ₹10,414
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2021 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2021 Hyundai
Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol BS IV
  • 16,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
7.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹15,665
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 86,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line