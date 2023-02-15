2023 Yamaha R15M: What’s New

Yamaha launched the new R15M in India back in 2021 and now for 2023 the company has rolled in some updates. The updated R15M retains the styling and colour scheme that arrived in 2021 though there are tweaks in terms of the equipment and a subtle styling tweak. So, what has changed on the 2023 model? Let’s take a look.

Also read: 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2.0: Top 5 Features



While the new colour TFT instrument cluster is the most obvious change to the 2023 bike, we’ll get to that later. In terms of design, the R7-inspired look is retained for 2023 with the single centrally positioned LED headlamp module housed in the central intake duct. What’s changed are the indicators protruding from the fairing with the previous units replaced by slightly sleeker LED units. The colour too stays unchanged for 2023 with the R15M only available in Metallic Grey.

Also read: Yamaha India Launches 2023 Model Year Range With Updated Tech And Features



Now we come to the new colour TFT instrument cluster which is the biggest update to the 2023 model-year bike. The new unit is inspired by the one in the R1 and not only shows all relevant riding data but also offers Bluetooth connectivity in conjunction with the Y-Connect mobile app. The paired app allows users to receive call and message notifications on the TFT screen along with access to details such as last parked location, fuel consumption tracker, malfunction notifications and more.

The rest of the kit has been carried over so you still get bits such as the upside-down front fork, dual channel ABS, traction control, bi-functional LED headlamp, an assist and slipper clutch and a quick shifter.

Powering the bike is the familiar 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine developing 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm. The unit has been updated to meet the upcoming emission regulations and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.