Yamaha India Launches 2023 Model Year Range With Updated Tech And Features

Yamaha Motor India has launched the 2023 model year line-up of its 150 cc motorcycles in the country. The company has updated models like the FZ, FZ-S, FZ-X, MT-15 and the R15, which now comes improved tech, more features and they now comply with the upcoming Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms. Come April 1, 2023, the Indian government will roll out the BS6 Step 2 emission norms, which will require all new vehicles to show real-time emission data. And Yamaha’s 150 cc range is now updated for the new regime.

The 2023 range includes – FZ FI V3.0 and FZS FI V4.0 Deluxe, priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh and Rs. 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. The FZ family also sees the introduction of the 2023 FZ-X, which is priced from Rs. 1.36 lakh to Rs. 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Yamaha has even launched the 2023 MT-15 Version 2.0 priced at Rs. 1.68 lakh, while the 2023 R15 V4.0 is now priced from Rs. 1.81 lakh to Rs. 1.86 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi). As for the top-of-the-line R15M, the 2023 model year is now priced at Rs. 1.94 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi).

All motorcycles now also come with a bunch of new features like LED lighting, LED turn indicators with flashers, Yamaha Motorcycle Connect with Bluetooth, and a Traction Control System (TCS). The FZS and FZ-X now also get a fully digital instrument cluster, while the Yamaha R15M now features a colour TFT display.

Mechanically, all bikes continue to feature the same engines as before, but they have been updated to meet the new emission rules. The FZ range gets a 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve that makes 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of peak torque. As for the MT-15 and R15 range, the bikes feature a 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine that makes around 18 bhp and around 14 Nm of peak torque.