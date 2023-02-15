2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2.0: Top 5 Features

The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 motorcycle is now on sale in India at a price of Rs. 1,68,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle was updated recently alongside other updated models like the FZ, FZ-S, FZ-X, and the R15, which now get improved technology, more features, and they are now compliant with the upcoming Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms. Here are the top 5 highlights of the 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2.0.

Traction Control

The new MT-15 V 2.0 now gets with traction control system. The idea is to reduce chances of a wheelspin in case of aggressive throttle input or in low traction situations. This means that the motorcycle will now offer more confidence for riders trying to push the motorcycle harder.

Dual-channel ABS

The other big addition to the motorcycle is standard dual-channel ABS, which was missing earlier, when the MT-15 V2.0 was launched last year. This means the motorcycle becomes a tad safer than before.

Engine Specifications

The motorcycle features a 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine that makes around 18 bhp at 10,000 rpm and around 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

Technology

The instrument console on the MT-15 stays the same but was updated last year with features like Bluetooth connectivity with the Y-Connect mobile app, with features like call alerts, email and SMS alerts, and smartphone battery status. Although, offering turn by turn navigation could have been a good option.

Full-LED Lighting

With this update, the motorcycle now gets LED indicators. This means the motorcycle now gets full LED lighting, like few other motorcycles in the segment.