2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Officially Unveiled In The US

General Motors Truck Company (GMC) revived the Hummer brand in an all-electric avatar last year by revealing the Hummer EV pickup truck. Now the American carmaker has expanded its electric vehicle line up by adding the new EV SUV, which is essentially an SUV version of GMC's Hummer pickup. The production of the first Hummer EV SUV will commence in two years. The vehicle made its debut in a new commercial film that aired during the NCAA's Final Four which was narrated by LeBron James.

The GMC Hummer EV SUV is very similar to the pickup sibling that was unveiled last year

Based on General Motors' next-generation Ultium Platform, the new Hummer EV SUV will be offered in four versions - EV2, EV2X, EV3X and Edition 1 model. The fully-loaded Edition 1 Hummer EV SUV version will be the first model to arrive, which is scheduled to go on sale by early 2023. However, the cheaper models will arrive soon later.

The GMC Hummer EV SUV will cost around $105,995. On the other hand, the EV2x and EV3x versions of the EV SUV will cost $89,995 and $99,995, respectively. Both the models will hit the market in spring 2023. However, the base model - EV2 is priced at $79,995 slated to hit the market by 2024. The carmaker claims the most affordable Hummer EV SUV model will offer a range of at least 402 km, and up to 616 bhp. The carmaker will also offer an additional extreme off-road package on the Hummer EV SUV, except the base model.

The newly unveiled GMC Hummer EV SUV sports a low-contrast Lunar Shadow interior which is complemented by tech bronze accents.

Just like pickup sibling, the newly unveiled 2024 Hummer SUV will be launched with a high-powered, fully-loaded version with up to 482 km of range. The company says Edition 1 will deliver up to 818 bhp. The electric SUV equipped with an off-road package will cost just over $110,000. Moreover, the automaker also plans to sell a series of more affordable Hummer SUV models post the launch of Edition 1. The company claims that it can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

The production of the first Hummer EV SUV will commence in two years.

Visually, the Hummer EV SUV looks very similar to the pickup model, wherein the former gets a shorter wheelbase, and gets a spare wheel mounted on the back. The fully loaded model offers customer the choice to equip the vehicle for the optimal driving range or maximum off-road capability. It gets 22-inch wheels, side steps, floor liners and much more. Additionally, the brand's Super Cruise hands-free driving technology will be offered as standard across Hummer EV.

Duncan Aldred, Global Vice President of Buick and GMC said, "The GMC Hummer EVs were envisioned to be the most capable and compelling electric super trucks ever. The new HUMMER EV SUV is the next chapter, which will offer many options for customers to tailor the truck to their lifestyles, while continuing to encourage them to forge new paths with zero emissions."

